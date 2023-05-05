Ian Dawes says it is an "honour" to be named as the new permanent manager of Tranmere Rovers.

Dawes was appointed on an interim basis following the departure of Micky Mellon in March and he has won two and drawn four of his eight games in charge.

It is the third time Dawes has taken the reins temporarily at Prenton Park after doing so previously in November 2020 and for the club's play-off campaign in May 2021, but he has now been given the role full time.

The club currently sit 11th in the League Two table following a disappointing season and Dawes' first game as permanent boss will be at home to Northampton Town on Monday.

What did Ian Dawes say?

Dawes spoke of his pride at his appointment and revealed his excitement at the opportunity.

"It’s an honour to be the Tranmere manager, it’s a massive football club and it’s a great honour for myself to be the manager," Dawes said on the club's official website.

"Having already had three interim spells, I’m now ready to take control of the team and implement my own style and ideas.

"What I would like to reassure the fans, is that I’m not just taking the job because it is available to me, I’m taking it as I believe that I can be a success.

"It’s an opportunity I’m relishing and I want to reassure the fans that I personally hate failure and would not have taken the job unless I was confident of bringing success to the Club.

"I know it is equally important to win games as it is to develop players. Every player that steps foot onto that pitch has to play for the badge and make the fans and the Club proud and this is one of the key messages I will be implementing.

"When I looked at the team that we have behind us, staff and players, available for next season, I knew in my heart of hearts that it could be a success, so that played a huge part in me taking the job.

"I’ve got good knowledge about the Club, I know what the Club needs and fans expect with the type of players and performances, I’ve been fortunate to be here for three years and I’ve got an advantage having seen that.

"The planning and preparation for the summer is so important now, so when we get back in for pre-season, we’re ready and we’ve got a team ready to compete.

"With the players we have under contract, the re-signing of a few and adding the right players and balance to improve the squad, I believe we can see an improvement and get back to having something to play for come the end of the season, at the positive end of the table.

"We have to get the balance between winning and developing, and the correct way, so in order to be a Tranmere Rovers fan, employee or player, responsibility relies on winning, which is so important for the Football Club, so it’s important that we get that right.

"We know where we need to improve and address in the summer, and it’s mine and the backroom team’s job to identify the players for this Football Club.

"There’s a good small group that have worked under myself going into next season, and know the requirements and style that we play, and that winning is really important."

Is Ian Dawes the right appointment for Tranmere Rovers?

It is a little bit of a surprise to see Dawes appointed permanently.

While the consensus is that performances have improved since Dawes took over in March, results have been mixed and as the club have nothing to play for, it is perhaps not the best evidence on which to make such a big decision.

But Dawes has been in charge previously and was trusted to lead the club into the play-offs in 2021, so he is clearly highly-rated by the club's hierarchy.

Dawes is a talented coach, but this appointment is a big gamble by Rovers and he will need to start strongly next season to win over the doubters among the fan base.