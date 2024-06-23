Highlights These three additions to the Bradford City XI could help them achieve promotion next season.

This XI includes a towering left-footed centre-back, a talented young left wing-back and a former Bradford City goalscorer who could return this summer.

Bradford City will likely stick with the wing-back formation next season and will look to improve in key positions.

With the new season approaching as the days pass this summer, Bradford City will be looking to add a few more names to the squad to hopefully improve on last season's failure to even reach the play-offs despite coming close.

There are some key positions where the club can improve, and in this article, we will look at some possible additions to the starting XI next season, which would help towards the club's goal of finally achieving promotion to EFL League One.

For this XI, we will use a 5-3-2 formation, which manager Graham Alexander used towards the end of last season.

GK - Sam Walker

The commanding goalkeeper, who stands at 6"4', has impressed since joining the club last January after Harry Lewis departed for Carlisle United.

Walker, who seems to be an upgrade on Lewis, has been a smart piece of business, joining the club on a free while City actually received a fee for Lewis.

It is highly likely that Walker will keep his place in the first XI next season after managing seven clean sheets in 20 games last season.

RCB - Aden Baldwin

The ball-playing defender had a season to forget last season as Notts County shipped many goals, conceding the most in the league with 86 goals.

Having recently signed for Bradford, in a new environment, Baldwin could shine, and his ability on the ball is something that the club lacked last season, so if Baldwin could limit mistakes in his game, he could be a smart signing for the club.

CB - Sam Stubbs

Despite suffering from injuries last season, Stubbs managed 34 appearances in all competitions for the club and is often regarded as one of the best central defenders on the books.

With Matty Platt's departure to Notts County, it is likely that Stubbs will come into the starting line-up next season. Manager Graham Alexander has publicly shared his thoughts on Stubbs's ability in the press.

LCB - Alex Iacovitti

The first player currently not signed to Bradford on this list is 26-year-old Alex Iacovitti from Port Vale.

With Platt and Ash Taylor both leaving the club this summer, there is a lack of height on the books at the club and Iacovitti, at 6"3', could be a decent addition with the added bonus that he is a left-footed defender, which would bring competition for that left centre-back position with Ciaran Kelly.

Iacovitti is currently under contract until the end of next season, so the club might have to pay a fee to sign him.

Alex Iacovitti Career Stats (Transfermarkt) Club Appearances Goals Nottingham Forest 2 0 Mansfield Town (Loan) 8 0 Forest Green Rovers (Loan) 19 1 Oldham Athletic 39 2 Ross County 116 12 Port Vale 38 1

RWB - Brad Halliday

There is no doubt in the minds of most City fans that Halliday is the best right-back in the division and last season added goals to his game in a more advanced RWB position to which he shined.

With Halliday improving each season, it’s no surprise that the defender recently signed a new deal at the club, and he will surely be the first-choice right wing-back next season.

LWB - Joe Newton

Joe Newton from Solihull Moors is the second on the list of players not currently at Bradford.

Still at a young age, being 23, Newton managed six assists and three goals in 35 appearances last season and could be looking to step up into the EFL.

Comfortable in attack and defence, Newton could be a signing for the club, much like James Meredith in 2012, and arguably has never been replaced since leaving for Millwall in 2017.

RCM - Bobby Pointon

After a successful breakthrough season last term, Pointon has managed to go from an exciting prospect to one of the first names on the teamsheet, thanks to his ability on the ball and his goal contributions last season, which included four goals and four assists.

With the midfielder only going to improve next season, it’s key that the club ties the player down to a long-term deal.

CM - Antoni Sarcevic

Another new recruit who signed for the club this summer, Antoni Sarcevic, is a smart signing for the Bantams. The midfielder is a serial winner at this level, with five promotions under his belt from EFL League Two.

Having worked with manager Alexander before, Sarcevic came into the club to add that bit more bite in the midfield. With his experience and ability on the ball, Sarcevic will be key to the club's success next season.

LCM - Jamie Walker

Loved by the Bantam supporters for his relentless approach on the pitch, Walker puts everything out there every game. The hard-working midfielder also scores goals and assists, making him a key player for the team.

Despite missing parts of last season, Walker still contributed with eight goals and five assists, which is why manager Alexander was eager to keep Walker at the club going into next season.

ST - Calum Kavanagh

This position could go to either Jake Young or Andy Cook in the starting line-up. However, Calum Kavanagh has that bit of bite to his game where he chases everything down and provides space for the midfielders to operate in.

Still only 20, the striker will improve and could be a real asset for the club over the next few years. It’s also worth noting that Kavanagh scored five goals in 16 appearances last season, which is a decent return for a young player.

ST - Charlie Wyke

Charlie Wyke is a name already known among the fan base as the striker previously played for the Bantams between 2017 and 2018, scoring 23 goals in 62 appearances with 13 assists and was a fan favourite before leaving for Sunderland AFC.

Now 31, Wyke is currently looking for a new club. Having already played at Valley Parade before and being friends with many of the current players at the club, Wyke would be a great signing at this level, and his goalscoring ability would be key to any success next season.