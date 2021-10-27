‘I wouldn’t trust him’, ‘Got too many’ – These Sheffield Wednesday fans react as transfer update shared ahead of January

Sheffield Wednesday are hoping to add up to two new players to the squad in the January window, with boss Darren Moore confirming that work is already underway on identifying new recruits.

– Told #SWFC want to sign "one or two" new players in the January transfer window

– Any new arrivals are likely to be either on a free/loan

– Wednesday started planning for January in the last window 🦉⚽️ https://t.co/9LhibygdeT — Dom Howson (@domhowson) October 27, 2021

The Owls had a very busy summer, as major changes took place as Moore looked to build a squad that is capable of winning promotion. So far, it’s been an okay start, with the side sitting 9th in the table, although they’re still firmly in the mix for the top six.

Yorkshire Live have confirmed that Wednesday are seeking two new players to strengthen the group in the New Year, but they also stated that they will have to be loans or free transfers, with the club still operating under some sort of embargo.

It’s fair to say the prospect of more new additions hasn’t gone down too well with the support, who feel that some summer signings should’ve been given more opportunities by Moore, so they don’t back him to get things right this time around.

Here we look at some of the reaction from Twitter…

2 more wingers please 🙏

Oh hang on 😳 — Anthony (@OWL_4EVA) October 27, 2021

Wonder how many players will want to sign for us? They will be seeing how are other recruits have been played out of position or not played at all. Why sign for a club with no identity. — RocketOwl (@RocketOwl1986) October 27, 2021

Chuffing’ ‘ell – were hardly playing half the players we signed this pre-season? — Craig Cook (@craigcook3) October 27, 2021

Why? He’s got too many now. So some must be going back or being sold. I wouldn’t give him any more tbh. — Barx (@sam31405869) October 27, 2021

I wouldn’t trust DM with any of my players if I was manager of the club he’s looking to loan from. — Andrew Smith (@Cubadsmith) October 27, 2021

He doesn’t know his best team now ever mind adding to it ! — Garry Ferguson (@Owls1412) October 27, 2021

Be nice if we played some of the loan players now — Danny Rawson (@dannyrawson12) October 27, 2021