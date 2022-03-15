“I wouldn’t say he’s accepted that” – Steve Cooper makes Nottingham Forest player admission

Nottingham Forest manager Steve Cooper has admitted Cafu hasn’t accepted being a bit-part player at the second-tier side but is ready to step up to the plate when needed, speaking about the midfielder to Nottinghamshire Live.

The 29-year-old is currently struggling for first-team football with the likes of James Garner, Ryan Yates and Jack Colback all ahead of him in the pecking order in the middle of the park as things stand.

Though all three have performed admirably in recent months, with Garner being singled out by pundits for his performance against Leicester City last month and Yates earning himself a new deal this week after raising his performance levels, that has come at a personal cost to the Portuguese midfielder who is struggling to force his way into contention.

In fact, he has made just 14 appearances in all competitions this term, making just one league start and spending the majority of his season either coming off the bench, remaining as an unused substitute or not making the bench altogether.

Despite this, he was one of the Reds’ brightest performers at the weekend against Reading, replacing Max Lowe and helping to change the game with Cooper’s men failing to perform up to expectations in the opening 45 minutes.

And he was singled out for praise by his boss after putting in such an admirable display against the Royals as he spoke about the 29-year-old’s current situation.

The Welshman said: “He hasn’t done anything wrong, it’s just lads who play in his position have been playing well.

“I wouldn’t say he’s accepted that, because you shouldn’t accept it. I wouldn’t want anyone who’s not in the team accepting the situation, because that’s not the right mentality.

“But he’s got on with it and said to himself, ‘when I’m called on, I’ll be ready’.”

The Verdict:

Cafu has shown an exceptional attitude and the most impressive thing about him is the fact he stepped in so well at an unexpected point, looking as though he would come on in the latter stages of the game if at all but forced on earlier than usual.

This just shows how focused he was and continues to be in Forest’s quest for promotion – because on Saturday – he looked like a regular starter instead of a bit-part player and he must be commended for that.

With Lowe out for six weeks and Colback potentially filling in on the left, the 29-year-old could receive more opportunities to shine in the middle of the park and he certainly would have earned that chance.

Steve Cook’s absence may also persuade Cooper to play Yates at centre-back instead of a more natural option in Tobias Figueiredo, another move that could end up boosting Cafu’s starting hopes.

Obviously, he will be disappointed that two of Forest’s key players will be out for a considerable amount of time – but he should see this as a real opportunity to potentially tie down a starting spot for the long term – something that would help him to turn things around at the City Ground.