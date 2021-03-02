‘I wouldn’t rule anything out’ – Tom Huddlestone makes Hull City admission

Former Hull City midfielder Tom Huddlestone has left the door open for a return to the club, with the veteran telling the Hull Daily Mail that he wouldn’t rule out the possibility of heading back to the KCOM Stadium.

The 34-year-old is currently without a club after leaving Derby County at the end of last season and is still searching for his next career move before he looks to hang up his boots.

Of course, Huddlestone is a name that is very familiar to fans of the Tigers, with the ex-Tottenham man having turned out for the League One club on 161 occasions during a four year spell with the club between 2013 and 2017.

Speaking about his future, Huddlestone refused to dampen talk of a return to Hull, with the midfielder stating the following:

“I wouldn’t rule anything out to be honest.

“During the summer I was relatively confident without sounding big-headed or anything that I would get a Championship club and get signed up before the start of the year.

“Obviously the longer it goes on, you’ve probably got to temper your expectations.

“Mentally and physically, having been indoors for a lot of the past nine or ten months, I know I’ve still got a lot to offer on the pitch and I know I’m not ready for this retired life just yet.

“I’d be open to a lot of stuff, to be fair so, I wouldn’t rule it out.”

A defensive midfield player by trade, the former Wolves player has played well over 400 games at both Premier League and Championship level, whilst also turning out for his country on four occasions.

The Verdict

It remains to be seen as to whether Hull would be open to bringing their former player back to the club, as at the age of 34, it may well be too late.

There’s no doubting the level of experience that Huddlestone has in the game, but would this be a move based on sentiment rather than ability?

Grant McCann is trying to build a younger squad and the signing of Huddlestone wouldn’t really fit into that philosophy.

Add to the fact that he probably wouldn’t play regularly for the Tigers, it would be fair to assume that this move would be something of a non-starter.