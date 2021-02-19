‘I wouldn’t renew it at £1k a week’ – Huddersfield Town midfielder’s future remains up in the air: Fan’s Voice

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Fan’s Voice’ series, where we gather original opinions from those closest to the clubs concerned on matters surrounding their team and share them with a wider audience…

Huddersfield Town could be set for an interesting summer ahead at the John Smith’s Stadium, with a number of players being out-of-contract at the end of the 2020/21 campaign.

One of those whose deal expires in the summer is Alex Pritchard, with the midfielder being with the club since 2018, and no new contract has been offered as of yet it seems.

He has gone on to make 82 appearances in total for the Terriers, but has struggled to replicate the type of form that made him a fans favourite at Norwich City.

Huddersfield are currently sat 19th in the Championship table after a disappointing run of results, which means they’re just five points clear of the relegation zone heading into their final 16 matches of this year’s league campaign.

Pritchard was previously linked with a move to QPR during the January transfer window, but for one reason or another, the move to the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium failed to materialise.

Football League World’s Huddersfield Town fan pundit Graeme Rayner has issued his verdict on whether the club should offer Pritchard, and it’s safe to say that he didn’t hold back in his assessment of the 27-year-old.

“He’s out-of-contract and I wouldn’t renew it at £1k a week. His contribution since joining is minimal, we vastly overpaid for him and he’s been vastly overpaid.

“I wish him no ill will but I’d be happy if he never kicked another football in our colours. Currently, he’s a waste of a shirt. It’s almost criminal, the talent he’s wasting.”

Huddersfield are set to return to action this weekend, when they take on promotion-chasing Swansea City, in what is certain to be a tricky test for Carlos Corberan’s side.

Our verdict:

I’d be stunned if Huddersfield Town were to offer Pritchard a new contract beyond this season, regardless of which division they’re playing their football in.

I had high hopes for him this season, but he simply hasn’t stepped up and provided the creative spark that the Terriers have needed for much of this year’s campaign.

If they continue to struggle in the Championship, then I seriously wouldn’t be surprised if they were to be relegated into League One, as they’ve been nowhere near good enough in recent weeks.