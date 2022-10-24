“I wouldn’t loan him out” – Sunderland fan pundit issues verdict on future of 21-year-old

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk’ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Sunderland signed Jay Matete last season from Fleetwood Town as they looked to have a squad that was capable of achieving promotion to the Championship.

After beating Wycombe Wanderers in the play-off final, they achieved their goal but since stepping up to the second tier, the 21-year-old has made just five league appearances, often being dropped from the squad completely.

As a young player, he still has time to adapt to this level and improve his game but game time will no doubt be a factor towards this.

Therefore, we asked FLW’s Sunderland fan pundit Jack Austwicke what he thinks the Black Cats should do with their player with the January transfer window edging closer and he said: “I think I’d still keep Matete around.

“Obviously the ruthlessness of the Championship has already shown in the injuries we’ve got, so a couple of injuries to our midfield players and Jay Matete will be in the team.

“He’s proved he’s definitely improved since League One, he’s a much better player than he originally was so yeah I’d definitely keep him around I wouldn’t loan him out or anything like that.”

The Verdict:

As Jack point out, Sunderland have been unlucky with injuries so far this season and therefore don’t want to get caught out without midfield replacements, making Matete a good back up player to have.

However, at 21-years-old you can imagine game time will also be quite crucial for the player if he wants to keep progressing and allowing himself to adapt into the second tier.

Of course Sunderland have to put their own needs as a squad first meaning a move could look unlikely. However, if a new signing came in and bumped Matete down the pecking order then a loan move could be a fair solution.