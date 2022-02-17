“I wouldn’t like to see him go in this fashion” – Cardiff City fan pundit gives verdict on Sean Morrison’s Cardiff City future

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk’ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Cardiff City’s FLW fan pundit Ben Johnsey believes the situation regarding Sean Morrison’s future is a tricky one for the club to solve with his contract expiring in the summer.

FLW fan pundit Ben Johnsey has claimed the club haven’t handled the exits of other club legends well in recent years so suggests caution over the future of Morrison.

Johnsey claimed that Morrison’s wages will be a stumbling block to him staying with the club and that he may well need to agree to a pay cut if he is to remain in Cardiff for next season.

But ultimately, Johnsey believes it is more likely that Morrison will suffer an underwhelming exit, much like previous fan favourites before him.

“Morrison’s a difficult one. He is a legend at this football club, and scored two goals at Hull City away, to send us up a few seasons ago,” Johnsey told Football League World.

“I do feel the treatment of some legends of this club over the last few years really hasn’t been that good.

“The likes of Joe Bennett just went on a free and the way Bamba went really wasn’t the way Cardiff fans wanted.

“We wanted these players who have been big for this club to get a better send off.

“With Morrison though, it’s a similar situation. It needs to be done respectfully, but he is a high earner and if he’s not likely going to be playing for most of next season, unless he’s going to take a big wage cut to stay on and then potentially sign a new longer-term deal after that, that’s definitely something I’d be interested in.

“I’m hoping that they can come to some sort of agreement because I wouldn’t like to see him go in this fashion.”

Morrison has been with Cardiff since 2014, and was a key player in their promotion campaign and the season they spent in the Premier League under Neil Warnock.

However, at the age of 31, his ability is slowing down and he has fallen down the pecking order at the club.

The defender has featured 16 times in the Championship so far this season, with the Bluebirds currently 19th in the table.

The Verdict

If Morrison isn’t going to be a mainstay in the side going into the new season, then keeping him on high wages would be ludicrous.

The club should be working on finding an agreement with Morrison so that he can stay with the team.

He is a valuable asset to have in the dressing room given his experience and leadership qualities.

Also, letting go yet another fan favourite would be a big mistake for the owners to make that they can easily avoid.