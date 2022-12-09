“I wouldn’t have thought” – Carlton Palmer shares Sheffield Wednesday and Blackpool loan agreement prediction

Reece James has enjoyed an impressive loan spell with Sheffield Wednesday thus far, arriving in the summer from Blackpool on a deal until the end of the season.

The 29-year-old has appeared 11 times in League One this season and has recently been proving to be a source of versatility, with the full-back operating on the left side of a back three.

Admitting that his mind is fully focused on the Owls when asked about his future in conversation with Yorkshire Live, the Blackpool loanee will be hoping to secure promotion with the Yorkshire club during what remains of the campaign.

Speaking to FLW about the defender’s immediate future, Carlton Palmer provided his thoughts on the 29-year-old: “Yeah, Reece has done well. He’s worked with Darren before at Doncaster, so it’s obvious they have a good relationship and Darren is great at working with young players.

“It’s great to hear that from Reece but I wouldn’t have thought it’s something that Darren is going to jump at in the January transfer window.

Quiz: Have any of these 25 ex-Sheffield Wednesday players ever played for a London based team?

1 of 25 Des Walker Yes No

“He’s got him on loan until the end of the season. He’s under contract till the summer of 2024 and he has struggled to play regular football at Blackpool in the Championship.

“So, assuming Wednesday get promotion, which is what Darren is looking at, it’s a case of whether he sees that he is able to play in the Championship.”

The verdict

James has proven to be extremely useful at Hillsborough this season, putting in impressive displays both when tasked in a full-back position and as a central defender.

However, as Palmer alludes to, Darren Moore will be continuing to assess the defender’s situation and determine whether or not he is someone he could bring to the Championship, should the Owls secure promotion.

There is a lot still to be determined during what remains of the campaign, meaning it is difficult to fully determine if the Owls should look to secure James’ services on a permanent deal.

There is a large chunk of the campaign left to play too, meaning if James can emerge as regular starter throughout what remains, then that might lean Moore towards trying to sign him permanently.