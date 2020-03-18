‘I wouldn’t have a clue!’ – Exclusive: Ian Harte discusses whether he’d fit into Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds United

He was one of the best left-backs in Premier League history, but now it’s time for a new generation of Leeds United heroes to surface.

Ian Harte was a key part of the Whites’ side that enjoyed the most success spell in the club’s recent history by establishing themselves as one of the top flight’s best teams and reaching the Champions League semi-finals in 2001.

However since then Elland Road has been a bleak place – at least until now.

Marcelo Bielsa’s side are on the cusp of making history by securing promotion back to the Premier League after a 16-year absence.

That’s been done through a meticulous system devised by the head coach which is based on incredible stamina levels and working his side harder than any other in the Championship.

Such hard work has been the key to his Leeds squad fulfilling their potential and creating the best Leeds side since the early 2000s.

But who would come out on top between the two side? Asked if he’d be good enough for Marcelo Bielsa’s side in his prime, the full-back exclusively told Football League World: “I would like to say yes but I think that the way the manager wants his players to play is with energy. “But as well as energy you need calmness as well so I wouldn’t have a clue – the only one who can answer that would be the manager! “I’d love to have our XI from when we were in our prime playing against the Bielsa style that is the current squad now. “I’d love to see how that’d go, it’d be fascinating.”