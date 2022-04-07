“I wouldn’t be too distraught if he left” – West Brom fan pundit delivers his verdict on 31-year-old’s future

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk’ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

West Bromwich Albion are approaching a very important summer transfer window to improve on their very disappointing 2021/22 campaign.

The Baggies will have to be clever because a large portion of their squad will remain under contract at The Hawthorns next season.

With a lot of decisions set to be made, Matt Phillips is a player whose future appears to be up in the air after a difficult season with injury problems.

FLW’s West Bromwich Albion fan pundit Matt has a lot of respect for Phillips as a player but understands why the club may look to move him on in the summer.

Speaking to Football League World, Matt said: “Whilst some of the senior players are massively to blame for Albion’s demise this season, I’m not too sure Matt Phillips would be at the top of my list to depart.

“That might be contradicting itself, but I do feel like he is one player who might have something to offer at this level, quite a lot if it wasn’t for his injuries.

“I definitely think he’d be a useful player to have fit and firing next year.

“But injuries have always seemed to crop up around this time in the season, and I’m not sure he’s someone Albion can keep wasting wages on.

“He wouldn’t be at the top of my list, but equally I wouldn’t be too distraught if he left either.”