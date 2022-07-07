“I wouldn’t be surprised” – Middlesbrough fan pundit weighs up Martin Payero situation amid transfer links

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk‘ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

It is fair to say things did not quite work out for Martin Payero at Middlesbrough in his first season at the Riverside Stadium.

Arriving from Argentina with plenty of hype, the 23-year-old midfielder simply failed to deliver – for a variety of reasons.

In the end, the Argentine made just 13 Championship appearances for the club last term, missing out on large sections of the campaign through illness, injury, and competition for places.

As a result of the above, there has been constant talk of him leaving Middlesbrough this summer, with reports suggesting a move back to his homeland could be on the cards.

With all of the above in mind, we asked FLW’s Boro fan pundit Dana Malt for her thoughts on whether or not Payero had a future in Teesside.

“I don’t think we should let my Martin Payero go because I do think he can offer something in midfield.” Dana told FLW.

“He’s creative with a good blend of physicality which is hugely important in the championship, as we’ve all come to know, but, he’s just been mightily unlucky.

“There probably will come a point this summer with Martin Payero where Boro might be tempted to cut their losses and it’s all really down to him.

“I think if he hasn’t settled and if he wants to move, then Boro can probably facilitate that. It would be a massive shame because he came to Middlesbrough and had a lot of hype.

“Understandable hype given that he is South American. It comes quite naturally when a club signs somebody from a South American League but it just hasn’t really gone to plan for him due to a mix of injuries and illness.

“Unfortunately it just doesn’t look like he’s going to break into the team.

“We just started preseason and he’s injured again. So, I don’t want to see him leave, but I wouldn’t be surprised if he does.”

The Verdict

I’ve been an advocate of Martin Payero being given another season at Boro to show what he can do.

However, news of yet another injury during pre-season – a vital time for the player after last season – makes it extremely unlikely he is going to break into the first team squad and make an impact at the start of the season.

At some point, Boro have to cut their losses and say enough is enough and I agree with our Boro pundit that there will likely come a time this summer where the club seriously consider cutting ties.

Should an offer arrive that takes him off Boro’s hands, I’d be seriously tempted to take it.