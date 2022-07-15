“I wouldn’t be surprised at all” – Lincoln City fan pundit identifies 33-year-old as someone the Imps should offload this summer

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk‘ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Lincoln City’s season last year wasn’t the most successful as they finished the campaign sat 17th in the league.

However, since the conclusion of the season there has been a fair bit of change at Sincil Bank with manager Michael Appleton leaving the club to return to Blackpool with Mark Kennedy having taken over as boss.

The Imps have made a fair few signings so far this summer in the hope of looking like a stronger side next year.

However, whilst new faces come in, Kennedy will also have to consider if there are any players who he may want to get off his books this summer too.

With that in mind, we asked FLW’s Lincoln City fan pundit Jake Tonge if there is anyone he would look to offload this summer: “Yeah, there’s a player I’d like to see offloaded. Chris Maguire.

“Showed up once in the 2021/22 season against Sunderland and that was about it. Attitude isn’t the best.

“Obviously with Appleton gone, Maguire was one of Appleton’s generals so I wouldn’t be surprised at all if Kennedy’s taken to him and I fully expect Chris Maguire to be leaving Lincoln over the summer.”

Quiz: The big Lincoln City summer quiz – Can you score 30/30 without using Google?

1 of 30 In what year was the club founded? 1880 1882 1884 1886

The Verdict:

You could understand if Maguire was one of the players to depart from Sincil Bank this summer.

On paper he didn’t have the worst season for the Imps last season. In 36 appearances across all competitions the 33-year-old scored five goals and provided five assists too.

However, he was one of Appleton’s signings and with Kennedy coming in he may want to put his own stamp on the team with Maguire not quite fitting into his plans going ahead.

If he did stay at the club, it would be unlikely to see him frozen out but there is a good chance he wouldn’t be relied on as much as he was last year.