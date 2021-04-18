‘I wouldn’t be keeping him’ – Carlton Palmer issues verdict on Sheffield Wednesday duo’s futures at Hillsborough

Sheffield Wednesday are likely to have an interesting summer ahead, with Darren Moore’s side’s survival chances hanging by a thread in the Championship.

The Owls conceded a late equaliser against ten-men Bristol City on Saturday, which means that they’re now seven points adrift of safety, with just four matches remaining in this year’s campaign.

If Sheffield Wednesday are to be relegated into the third-tier of English football, then it wouldn’t come as a surprise to see a number of players depart, with a considerable amount out-of-contract at the end of the 2020/21 season.

Jordan Rhodes and Keiren Westwood are just some of those that are heading into the final few months of their contracts with the club, and it remains to be seen as to whether they have a future with the Owls.

Speaking in an interview with This Is Futbol, former Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Carlton Palmer admitted that he expects to see both Rhodes and Westwood leave the club at the end of the 2020/21 season.

“I don’t think they can make any decision on anything until they know what league they’re in. For me, I think the money that certainly Jordan Rhodes is earning, I wouldn’t be keeping him.

“Same with Westwood. I wouldn’t be renewing those contracts. The only thing is, if you get relegated, Jordan Rhodes should score a hatful of goals in the division below. Now, the question is, though, how much is he going to cost you to do that?”

Sheffield Wednesday are set to return to action on Tuesday evening, when they host Blackburn Rovers, in a game which could see them relegated if other results don’t go their way.

The Verdict:

I feel as though we’re going to see a number of players leave the club in the summer.

The likes of Rhodes and Westwood will be just a few of the players likely to be heading for the Hillsborough exit door, as I can see them having to prepare for life in the third-tier of English football.

Their wages are likely to be too high for a club in League One, and it’ll give Sheffield Wednesday the chance to have a clear-out of the so-called ‘deadwood’.

If they can move players on and make smart additions during the summer, then I wouldn’t be surprised if the Owls were to win promotion back into the Championship at the first time of asking, as I can’t see a way back for Darren Moore’s side this season.