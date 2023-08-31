Highlights Phil Hay expects Nick Hammond to remain as Leeds United's football advisor beyond his short-term contract, indicating the club's satisfaction with his work.

Leeds are looking to fill various behind-the-scenes roles, including a sporting director or director of football, to improve their recruitment process.

While Gretar Steinsson was expected to join as the new technical director, it is unclear if Leeds will go for an overarching sporting director model or if Steinsson will take charge.

Phil Hay expects Leeds United's football advisor Nick Hammond to remain in his post past October's contract.

Following the conclusion of the Leeds takeover by 49ers Enterprises, the board's attention has turned to filling other roles at Elland Road, both behind the scenes and in terms of the playing squad.

Therefore, there were then likely to be a host of changes for the Whites this summer, with plenty of work behind the scenes still to be resolved regarding the manager, playing staff, but also a sporting director or director of football, too.

What's the situation behind the scenes at Leeds?

Victor Orta recently filled the director or football position at Leeds until May of this year. He joined the club in the summer of 2017 and was the man to convince Marcelo Bielsa to join the club in 2018, too.

However, a club statement on May 2nd announced that he had departed the club by mutual consent.

That then sparked rumours of new options to come in to make up a new-look recruitment department, and a report from The Daily Mail reporter Simon Jones surfaced stating that Leeds were set to bring Gretar Steinsson to the club as their new Technical Director.

He was expected to be one of several new faces behind the scenes in order to improve how Leeds work in terms of their recruitment and other areas. Steinsson joined after recently leaving Tottenham Hotspur in his role of Performance Director, which he was only in for a year and was second in command to Fabio Paratici.

They slumped with Steinsson in his Performance Director role by finishing eighth in the Premier League, but he wasn't the only one to be brought in by the Whites.

Leeds have announced that Nick Hammond will take over the role as a football advisor on a short-term contract believed to be three months, the statement read: "Leeds United are pleased to confirm the appointment of Nick Hammond as the club’s interim football advisor on a short-term contract.

"Hammond will help support the club during the summer transfer window.

"The experienced 55-year-old, former director of football at Reading and head of football operations at Celtic, worked in a similar consultancy role at Newcastle United.

"The process for finding a new, permanent, director of football at Leeds United is under way and the club aim to complete this process by October, allowing the successful candidate to focus on the January transfer window."

Hay claimed: "Leeds [are] reviewing recruitment department before replacing Victor Orta long-term.

"Hammond is effectively filling Orta's role on a temporary basis. Will help to manage a summer of numerous ins and outs at Elland Road. Leeds want time to consider their next permanent pick."

It's thought that a permanent Football Director will be installed at Leeds United in October.

What's the latest on Nick Hammond and Gretar Steinsson at Leeds?

Phil Hay expects Hammond to be kept on beyond his contract, but is unsure about the long-term model that Leeds' new ownership group will look to apply going forwards.

Speaking on The Square Ball podcast, Hay said: "This summer will have been hard graft for him (Steinsson) and Nick Hammond.

"There's been an awful lot to do and I think with Steinsson, I'm still really interested to see whether Leeds go with an overarching Sporting Director or whether Steinsson starts to run the show from this point.

"I wouldn't be at all surprised if they kept Hammond on, because I think they're really happy with the work he's done.

"He's on a short-term deal but there's been talk about him sticking around.

"But do they in the end go for the model that everybody else seems to go for, which is with one man overseeing all of this?"

Should Leeds keep Nick Hammond?

Evidently, the incomings have been very good this summer so far, and the Whites hierarchy have been impressed.

When also considering the situation with loan and release clauses in a number of deals after relegation, it makes it all the more impressive what Hammond and the recruitment team have managed to do.

Leeds look like having, not only a competent side, but one of the best squad's in the Championship this season. Hammond also gives the 49ers more time to assess what they want long-term.