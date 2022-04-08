“I would want the club to look elsewhere” – QPR fan pundit speaks out on potential Andre Gray transfer agreement

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk‘ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Andre Gray joined QPR on loan at the start of the season from Watford.

The striker got off to a good start at Rangers when he scored on his debut against Reading in September.

The 30-year-old has contributed well to his side this season having scored eight goals in 24 appearances making him the club’s joint second top goal scorer.

However with the season starting to come to a close and an expired Watford contract in summer, where Gray will be next season is still unknown.

We asked FLW’s QPR fan pundit Charlie if he would like to see his team sign Andre Gray permanently. He said: “I’m partially on the fence as to whether Andre Gray has a future at QPR next season and whether I’d want the club to pursue him as an option as a permanent transfer.

“We’ve seen glimpses of some of his finishing capabilities but at the same time I feel like possibly there’s some better options out there maybe a more youthful option, probably an investment that sits better with the club in terms of possible sell on in the future as I think Andre Gray is really coming to the tail end of his career now.

“Yes if we can pick him up on a free transfer with a low wage then the club may feel it’s a deal they could explore but I don’t think coming off a £70,000 contract at Watford he’s going to be wanting to step down to some of the wage capabilities that the club would be looking to offer, so for me it would probably be more favourable of the club to look for a younger option that fits our business model.

“At the same time, he has got that Championship experience and he has in some areas shown a little bit of promise but I would argue not enough at this level and especially now when realistically his capabilities and his performances are only really going to set to decline now coming to the tail end of his career I would want the club to look elsewhere.”

The Verdict:

This could actually be a bit of a tough decision for QPR. Obviously he has contributed well with his goals this season and is up to it in that sense.

However, as Charlie points out he is now 30-years-old and you’ve got to ask how much sense it would make pumping money into someone who probably doesn’t have much of his career left and again, would he take the wage cut he would have to to be in the Championship?

As it stands QPR should probably be looking at other options and seeing what is available but if a good deal can be struck with Gray, he would put in a similarly good shift next season.