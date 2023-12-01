Highlights Luke Ayling's contract with Leeds United is set to expire next summer, and it is expected that he will leave the club.

Despite the possibility of leaving, Ayling's experience may keep him at Leeds beyond the January transfer window.

Ayling's professionalism and attitude are appreciated by the squad, but his age and desire for regular playing time make his departure likely.

Frank McAvennie expects Luke Ayling to leave Leeds United when his contract expires next summer, although he has no doubt the defender will continue to give his all when called upon.

Luke Ayling faces uncertain Leeds future

The 32-year-old has been key to the Whites success over the years, as he starred for Marcelo Bielsa when his side won the Championship in 2020.

As well as that, he was influential as they recorded a top-half finish in the Premier League the following season, whilst he even won his place back after Rasmus Kristensen was brought in to take his starting spot 12 months ago.

However, things have changed for Ayling under Farke, who had initially used the ex-Bristol City man after his appointment.

But, midfielder Achie Gray was then preferred at right-back, and with Djed Spence now back to full fitness, Ayling was not even on the bench for the midweek win against Swansea.

With his contract expiring in the summer of 2024, it seems highly unlikely he will be offered fresh terms, so a departure could be on the cards.

Frank McAvennie makes Luke Ayling claim

And, speaking to Football Insider, former Scotland international McAvennie explained how he feels Aylnig will leave on a free next year, but he believes his experience means he could be kept beyond the January window.

“I would think he definitely goes at the end of the season. If he’s getting dropped from the team, it means Farke is looking ahead. Farke would have had a chat with him telling him he won’t be getting a new contract but I still want you to do things while you’re here.

“He’ll come in and do it and I think the boy’s honest enough to come in and do a job. He’s 32 so he can still go off and pick up a good living at another club but whenever he comes into the side he has to do well so someone will pick him up. You’d get him for nothing when his contract is up.”

Will Leeds offer Luke Ayling a new contract?

It seems inevitable that Ayling will be leaving at the end of the season at the very latest, as whilst his professionalism and attitude is appreciated in the squad, he is still at an age where he expects to be playing every week.

Related Leeds United v Middlesbrough: Latest team news, TV/Live Stream, tickets, kick-off time All the latest news surrounding Leeds United v Middlesbrough at Elland Road for the Championship's 19th round of fixtures of the season.

You can’t really argue with Farke’s decision to drop the player, as Gray has done very well at right-back, and many would regard Spence as one of the best in the league in that role.

Ayling’s experience would make a January sale unlikely, particularly as Leeds would only get a small fee due to his contract.

So, the likelihood is he will stay for the campaign before moving on, but Ayling has been written off before at Elland Road, and he has always fought his way back, and he will no doubt feel he can do it once again, but it will be tough.

What next for Leeds?

The Whites are back in action on Saturday when they host Middlesbrough in what should be an entertaining clash between the two promotion hopefuls.

Farke’s men are third in the table, seven points away from second-placed Ipswich Town.