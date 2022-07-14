“I would take him on a free” – Middlesbrough fan pundit reacts as Boro eye transfer move for 31-year-old

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk‘ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Looking ahead to next season, Chris Wilder is looking to add to his Middlesbrough side in the hope that they will be able to make the play-offs after narrowly missing out last year.

Boro came close taking it to the final day but the boss knows he needs to make some improvements if they are to make it into the top six next year.

There have been some new arrivals so far although fans will probably be hoping for some further business to be done before the new season gets underway.

One name that is currently being linked with Boro is former Huddersfield Town man Aaron Mooy, according to reporter Mike McGrath.

With that in mind, we asked FLW’s Middlesbrough fan pundit Dana Malt for her thoughts on the potential signing: “Prior to Martin Payero leaving, I wouldn’t have entertained that Aaron Mooy link because it would’ve been a question of where does he fit in the team and is he even needed.

“But now that Payero has joined Boca Juniors on a season long loan deal, we do need another midfielder and we need one in that right sided centre mid position.

“Aaron Mooy has shown both in the Premier League and the Championship that he is a very capable and talented midfielder.

“He’s a bit of an architect, someone that can spot an opportunity before it’s even played out in front of him and a good passer, good set piece delivery which is really important because Boro over the years have not really been great at set pieces both in the actual delivery in the box and in terms of actually attacking that.

“With Ryan Giles and Darragh Lenihan, hopefully we can sort that out but adding Aaron Mooy to that mix would definitely be a positive.

“I would take him on a free but whether or not Boro act on that reported interest, I’m not so sure.”

The Verdict:

On a free transfer, Aaron Mooy would be a good addition at the Riverside ahead of next season especially following Payero’s departure.

As Dana points out, he’s a player with plenty of experience under his belt both in this league and the top flight which can only pay off when he’s put in the side.

He may not be the same player he was for the Terriers but the 31-year-old definitely has the ability on the pitch and the leadership attributes to have an impact both on and off the pitch.