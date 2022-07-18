“I would still back Derby to pull this off” – Rams eye shock Rangers deal: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Derby County have been linked with a move for Rangers striker Kemar Roofe as they tool up for the League One season.

The Sunday Mirror (17/07: p74) the 29-year-old has emerged as a surprise target for the Rams, who are looking to bring him to Pride Park on loan.

But would he be a good signing? And do they need him?

We quizzed our FLW writers for their thoughts…

Simmey Hannifin-Donaldson

This would be a fantastic bit of business by Derby.

Roofe has shown in Scotland and the Championship previously that he is a decent goalscorer – imagine how many he would get down in League One?

Particularly given how strong Derby’s side is shaping up ahead of the new season.

It seems a bold and ambitious signing, but if they pull it off, the Rams may have played a masterstroke.

Having seen Colin Kazim-Richards depart officially today, Roofe would fill that void and then some.

Ned Holmes

What a bit of business this would be for Derby.

There are obvious concerns about Roofe’s injury record but if they can keep him fit, he will be a fantastic addition to the squad.

The 29-year-old’s record at Ibrox has been outstanding – scoring 34 times in his 72 appearances – and would arrive high in confidence after finding the net 16 times in all competitions last season.

Playing for Rangers in the SPFL does tend to inflate a player’s stats but that is still a huge impressive return and he should be a real asset at League One level.

Given Liam Rosenior has already signed David McGoldrick and James Collins this season, he should be able to manage Roofe’s minutes fairly effectively to get the best out of him.

We don’t yet know whether he or the Scottish club are open to the deal but it would be a fantastic signing for the Rams.

Billy Mulley

What an incredible signing this would be, and whilst I believe Kemar Roofe is far too good for League One, I would still back Derby to pull this off.

I thought Conor Hourihane was too good for the third-tier. He signed. I thought David McGoldrick was too good for the third-tier. He signed. So, I would not be surprised whatsoever if they are able to lure the 29-year-old to Pride Park.

An intelligent forward, who has shown a consistent knack for scoring goals and an excellent technical ability, Roofe would be a top addition for Liam Rosenior.

Derby will be ambitious already about what the new season could possibly look like, and should they add Roofe, then they will have every chance of winning the league comfortably.