“I would say ideally Neil Warnock to see us until the end of the season” – Rotherham United fan pundit discusses manager situation

After six years with Rotherham United, Paul Warne recently left the club to take over League One side Derby County.

The Millers have started this season well and currently sit eighth in the Championship table.

Therefore, they will be hoping they can appoint a manager who will help them carry on in their good form and allow the club to establish themselves in the second tier.

There have been a number of names linked with the vacancy so far including Dean Holden, Mark Bonner and Karl Robinson.

However, we asked FLW’s Rotherham United fan pundit Tom Eyre who he would like to see appointment at the club: “If you were to ask me with as much money as possible and a vision, obviously you’ve got to say someone like Sean Dyche but that’s not really valid.

“I would say ideally Neil Warnock to see us until the end of the season and then maybe Richard Wood as an assistant manager and then let Woody take over at the end of the season, see how he fares.

“But realistically it’s got to be Dean Holden or even Rob Edwards would be perfect for me. I think he’s just been sacked a little too late by Watford so I think there’s minimal chance of us getting him, I think we’ve already started interviewing candidates but Dean Holden very very viable choice. Inexperienced yes but at the same time he fits the mould that the chairman wants as does Rob Edwards.

“So either of them I’d be very, very happy with but with Rob Scott at the helm, I’m not too fussed with any of the appointments.”

The Verdict:

With Rotherham having had a good start to the season, they are perhaps in a better place to be appointing a manager currently as they are looking up rather than down.

As a Championship club, in an ideal world a big name appointment such as Sean Dyche would be brilliant for the Millers but as Tom says, expectations need to be kept in line.

Someone like Holden looks like a very realistic appointment due to the lack of money Rotherham have at their dispense compared to other clubs in the division.

However, if the club were able to strike a good balance between experience and ambition towards the future, the Millers could still have a good season which they could try and build off next year.