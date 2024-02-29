Highlights Middlesbrough's inconsistency this season leaves them out of reach for a play-off spot, despite moments of brilliance.

Lewis O'Brien's return from injury has been a high point, with fans hoping to secure him permanently for next season.

O'Brien's future could be tied to Nottingham Forest's Premier League status, but his strong Championship experience is an asset that may benefit Boro.

Middlesbrough have lacked consistency for much of the Championship season, unable to build on their impressive play-off finish last term.

Their latest defeat to Plymouth Argyle was a perfect example of that, having completed the double over league leaders Leicester City a week prior, but falling to defeat at The Riverside Stadium against the Pilgrims, which was only their second away win of the season.

It leaves Boro 11 points behind Hull City in the final play-off spot with 13 games of their season remaining, a tall ask for Michael Carrick's side to try and replicate their strong finish to finish in his first season in charge on Teesside.

But during their recent run, the reemergence of Nottingham Forest loanee Lewis O'Brien has been a positive. Having missed much of the season with a fractured tibia and ankle ligament damage from their away win over Watford, the 25-year-old has shown his quality and could be an option for the club to look at when looking ahead to their summer recruitment.

Lewis O'Brien showed against Leicester City what he could bring to Middlesbrough

FLW's Middlesbrough fan pundit Dana Malt would like to see the 25-year-old sign a permanent deal at The Riverside in the summer, highlighting his recent performance against Leicester City on the quality he would bring to Michael Carrick's side next season.

"I would really like to see Middlesbrough sign Lewis O'Brien on a permanent deal," Malt told FLW.

"I like the type of midfielder he is, he's very box-to-box, very energetic and a good ball carrier as well, so I think if Boro try to switch up their approach ever so slightly to try and create more counter-attacking opportunities for themselves with better press, I think he will be the centrepiece for us in that particular style.

"I think it depends on whether Nottingham Forest stay up. I am hoping that they do so we can sign him. We haven't seen an awful lot from him because of the injury he picked up in September, but in the game against Leicester, we saw what Lewis O'Brien can do.

"It was a little teaser, if you will, of what could be to come from him. I would like to see us sign him on a permanent deal in the summer."

Lewis O'Brien move could hinge on Nottingham Forest's season

Having signed from Huddersfield following Forest's promotion from the Championship, O'Brien failed to make an impact at the City Ground, despite a solid opening day display against West Ham United.

Having struggled to make an impression at Forest, he had been due to head to Blackburn Rovers last January. When that move failed to be completed before the transfer deadline, and not being registered in Forest's 25-man Premier League squad, and with appeals ongoing, he would move to DC United in March last year to get his career back on track.

With the Reds facing a possible points deduction for alleged breaches of the league's profit and sustainability rules, their Premier League status could be at risk, with a decision expected to be made before April 8.

Should Nuno Espírito Santo's side drop to the Championship, it is likely a number of departures will follow, but O'Brien could be a player the club keep hold of given his experience in the division that attracted their interest in the first place.

Lewis O'Brien's 2021/22 Championship statistics as per FotMob Apps 46 Goals 3 Assists 3 Minutes played 4107 Successful passes 1270 Pass accuracy 78% Duels won 324 Interceptions 34

But with 13 games of the campaign remaining, O'Brien has more reason than most to want to end this season as strongly as possible, with the prospect of featuring under the new Forest boss appearing slim, no matter the division they are in.

From Boro's perspective, O'Brien's arrival last summer was the first sign of the club's recruitment team trying to find life beyond Jonny Howson. The soon-to-be 36-year-old midfielder has recently made clear his intentions to play on next season, but Boro's search for the long-term, and life after the influential Howson, goes on.

O'Brien's promise while at Huddersfield will mean that the midfielder is sure to have plenty of interest in the summer, regardless of what happens between now and the end of the season. However, some stability at Boro beyond this season remains a real possibility, and he will hope the remaining games of this term can be used to cement his place among Carrick's plans next season.