‘I would really like him’ – Manager expresses interest in Nottingham Forest player

Rapid Bucuresti manager Dan Alexa has expressed his desire to work with Nottingham Forest goalkeeper Costel Pantilimon.

Pantilimon currently finds himself out on loan in Cyprus, plying his trade with Omonia Nicosia after falling out of favour at the City Ground.

The 33-year-old made 44 appearances for Forest last season, but the arrivals of Brice Samba and Aro Muric pushed him way down the pecking order, leading to his departure in the summer.

Pantilimon has one year left on his deal at the City Ground, and it is likely that he will leave Forest for good after spending this season out on loan.

Bucuresti manager Dan Alexa has revealed that he ‘would really like him’ this summer, however he has also admitted that the goalkeeper’s wages could prove to be a stumbling block in any potential transfer deal.

In a translated interview with Telekom Sport, Alexa said: “I would really like him. I would really like to be able to work with him. He is an exceptional goalkeeper.

“He is a goalkeeper above the level of League 1. He is a boy with a lot of modesty. A boy with an exceptional character.

“Who wouldn’t want Pantilimon as a student? If Rapid are promoted, sure. But it’s hard for me to believe we can bring him. Even if he is in Cyprus, he has a very good salary.”

Rapid Bucuresti play in Romania’s second tier, and currently sit sixth in the league standings.

Forest resumed their season at the weekend, drawing 1-1 with Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough with Connor Wickham grabbing a late equaliser for the Owls.

Sabri Lamouchi’s side still sit fifth in the Championship table, but now only four points clear of seventh with the play-off race hotting up.

The Verdict

Forest should definitely look to get rid of Pantilimon this summer as he just isn’t going to get a game.

Regardless of whether they win promotion to the Premier League or not, Brice Samba is likely to be their number one as he has been fantastic since joining in the summer.

Pantilimon is now 33 and a move back to Romania could be fantastic for him, as he approaches the latter stages of his playing career.