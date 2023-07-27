Highlights Sunderland is considering a move for ex-Blackburn player Bradley Dack, deviating from their usual recruitment strategy.

Dack is a creative gem with vision and a strong passing range, but his game time and similarities to Alex Pritchard are concerns.

Dack's fitness has been an issue in the past, but Tony Mowbray's familiarity with him strengthens the link to Sunderland.

Sunderland are reportedly considering a summer move for ex-Blackburn Rovers player Bradley Dack, with it not being the first time that the experienced midfield operator has been linked with a move to Wearside.

According to a Patreon report from The Sun journalist Alan Nixon, Tony Mowbray is once again eyeing up a reunion with the creative gem in what would be a different kind of signing to how they have recruited thus far.

As alluded to in the report, Sunderland's strategy focuses upon talented young players who possess an incredible ceiling. However, Nixon claims that the Black Cats could make an exception as they reportedly chase a deal for the attacking midfielder.

Billy Mulley

Of course, this is a move that strays away from the strategy that we have come to associate with Sunderland. However, variation is not necessarily a bad thing and placing an experienced head in and amongst youthful talent is not always a bad thing.

Dack is a creative gem who possesses an impressive level of vision and has a strong passing range and certainly has the end-product that is required to unlock defences at Championship level.

However, I would question how much game time he would see at The Stadium of Light and, in my mind, he provides a very similar service to Alex Pritchard and it is difficult to make an argument that there is a clear need for him to arrive.

I also have some reservations about Dack out-of-possession and I am not sure he has the desire to press and cause subsequent problems to opposing defences.

I think there would be better opportunities within the second tier that are out there for him and I'd ultimately be surprised if a move to Wearside does come about.

Alfie Burns

The sticking point for Sunderland is going to be relying on Dack's fitness. He's such a talented player, but he's failed to reach 30 appearances in the last four Championship seasons because of injuries.

That has, ultimately, been a factor in Blackburn running his contract down and you could argue that had he stayed fit, he would've been retained or even sold up a level - 15 goals and seven assists in 2018/19 underlined what a player he is.

Tony Mowbray knows Dack so well from their time at Blackburn together, which only strengthens the link. If a manager was going to take a punt on Dack this summer in the Championship, the likelihood is that it would be the current Sunderland boss.

Sunderland have good options in the attacking midfield positions currently, but they will want to plug the gap Amad Diallo has left and there's a saga unfolding around Jack Clarke. The Black Cats might need to recruit a striker, but they also might have to reinforce their creative options.

Dack is a cheap option with a proven record of delivering in the Championship if he's fit. It's just whether Sunderland feel they can gamble on the fitness of the 29-year-old.