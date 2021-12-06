‘I would probably say Neil Warnock’ – Ipswich Town facing key decision over identity of Paul Cook successor: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Ipswich Town are set to face a major decision over the coming days and weeks with them needing to identify and bring in the right long-term successor to Paul Cook.

Cook seemed to be a good appointment for Ipswich when he arrived at Portman Road with a strong CV of earning promotion with the likes of Portsmouth, Chesterfield and Wigan Athletic. However, he failed to deliver what was expected this term in terms of performances and results despite being heavily backed in the summer.

There are a number of different options Ipswich could take to replace Cook. There is the experienced route with managers such as Neil Warnock and Chris Hughton available, while there is also the younger options in the form of Liam Manning and Ryan Lowe.

So, with all that in mind, we asked some of our FLW writers which manager they feel would be the right fit to replace Cook…

Billy Mulley

I am sure they will not be short of candidates for this role, considering the budget, ambition shown from the board, and the squad available.

I thought Paul Cook was an excellent appointment, especially when considering how brilliant of a job he was doing with Wigan Athletic.

Given their objectives and vision, I think Ipswich will be able to attract Championship-standard managers, but they could also benefit from a less-experienced, young manager, who will have a progressive style of football.

I have seen the likes of Liam Manning and Ryan Lowe being mentioned, and whilst they are both excellent prospects in the managerial profession, it is unlikely that they would jump ship on the projects they have started with MK Dons and Plymouth Argyle respectively.

Subsequently, it might be better to see someone who is even further behind in their managerial journey than the aforementioned duo.

Michael Carrick and John Terry are two names that fit the description and seem destined to start their managerial careers in the next couple years.

One name that I am surprised to see still with their club is Boreham Wood manager Luke Garrard.

He is a young manager who has progressed his side, who operate on a small budget compared to some of the big hitters in the division, to a top-end competing club, after taking charge six years ago, whilst they were still in their infancy as a fifth-tier club.

Perhaps the step up to a club like Ipswich might be too steep, but he is certainly a manager who desires a Football League move.

1 of 26 Portman Road? Yes No

Adam Jones

It may feel strange for the veteran to drop down to the third tier – but there are a couple of things that may persuade him to join the club. Firstly, many of Ipswich Town’s players are of a Championship quality, there aren’t any doubts about that. Secondly, there’s a real chance of promotion at Portman Road this term with the calibre of players they have at their disposal, even though they are currently sat in 11th position.

What Ipswich would get in return is an instant impact, something they desperately need if they want to have any chance of reaching the top six this season. Look at the impact he made at Rotherham United during his time there, what he did with the Millers was remarkable and his CV just goes to show how impressive he’s been over the years.

He may have struggled at Boro at times this season, but he left the club in a good position and in fairness, it didn’t seem as though he had much control over some of their summer signings.

I can’t see this potential appointment being anything other than perfect for all parties, especially with a key player in Sam Morsy working with Warnock before on Teesside.

Chris Thorpe

I would probably say Neil Warnock is the best option for what they need right now.

He’d bring stability and an experience of the Football League that is pretty much unrivalled.

He is also more than capable of getting clubs promoted who have invested well in their playing squads.

Ipswich need to go back to basics so perhaps hiring the former Middlesbrough boss on a deal till the end of the season would make sense.

Whoever comes in, Town really need to take some time over it in order to ensure it is the right appointment.