Sunderland youngster Jobe Bellingham has impressed so far in his first season at the Black Cats, scoring four goals and creating one assist in 20 Championship starts this campaign, and has caught the eye of Spanish giants Real Madrid, where his older brother Jude is thriving.

According to Spanish outlet, Sport, Los Blancos are monitoring the progress of the 18-year-old Black Cats starlet, and who could blame them, as older brother Jude has been nothing short of sensational in the Spanish capital, scoring 13 goals in his first 15 La Liga appearances, making him the top goalscorer in Spain's top division.

Fans of European football have always known Jude's talents, but he has shocked the footballing world with his new-found, beyond clinical goal-scoring ability, as during his 132 matches at Dortmund he only netted on 24 occasions.

In all competitions, the 20-year-old has already scored 16 goals for Los Blancos in 19 appearances, as he is producing the sort of figures you would be more accustomed to seeing from a seasoned, world-class striker, rather than that of a player who was a box-to-box midfielder at Birmingham City just three-and-a-half years ago.

Jobe Bellingham may have a long way to go before reaching these lofty heights, but he is certainly impressing in the Championship this campaign, and Los Blancos certainly admire his talents.

Should Bellingham leave the Black Cats if and when Madrid come knocking?

Speakng exclusively to Football League World, EFL pundit Carlton Palmer spoke out about the Jobe situation:

"Real Madrid are still monitoring the younger brother of Jude Bellingham, Jobe at Sunderland.

"He's become an integral part of the Sunderland team.

"At 18, his quick development has not gone unnoticed.

"Real Madrid are worried that a Premier League club or a top European club will steal a march on them, if he keeps improving.

"Jobe is playing regular football at Sunderland, and time is on his side, so if I was him, I would not be pushing for a move yet, but if Real Madrid come knocking, it would be hard for Sunderland or the player to say no."

Would Real Madrid be the right next step for Bellingham?

One the one hand, the Mackems ace would be re-united with his brother, who he came up the ranks at Birmingham with, but if the 18-year-old made that move then he would have very stiff competition, including that of his older brother.

However, as stated by Palmer, it would be difficult to say no to Los Blancos, and such a big move could well be a once in a lifetime opportunity, but if the 18-year-old continues to maintain his current trajectory, then many other clubs will be vying for his signature.

Furthermore, with all the hype surrounding him, it is pivotal that the teenage sensation remains grounded, and if staying at the Stadium of Light for one more season would be the best thing for Bellingham, then that's what he should do.

Naturally, if Bellingham keeps up the form he is on, Premier League clubs will inevitably come calling, but the possibility of a top-flight season at his current club should not be discounted, as newly unveiled Black Cats boss Mick Beale proved at Queen's Park Rangers that he is a highly adept Championship manager, and the Mackems are firmly in the play-off picture.

The best thing Bellingham can do is follow the example of his brother and to keep expressing himself in the second-tier until the right move comes along, and once that eventuality transpires, he should seize it with both hands, although this may seem easier said than done.