Highlights Nathan Jones is emerging as a strong contender for the vacant managerial position at Millwall, given his experience and proven record of building competitive sides on a lower budget.

However, his similar style of play to Gary Rowett may split the fanbase, as it is very direct but effective. Millwall fans may have mixed feelings about this potential appointment.

Jones is a strong character with a clear identity of how he wants his team to play. If he were to be appointed and start off well, it would likely silence many doubts and prove his detractors wrong.

Pundit Carlton Palmer is not against the idea of Millwall appointing Nathan Jones as their new manager.

The Lions are still continuing their search for a new manager after Gary Rowett’s mutual departure was announced two weeks ago.

Millwall are taking their time with the appointment, and since Rowett’s departure, the club have played three league games, drawing two and losing the other, meaning they head into this weekend in 18th place on 17 points, six adrift of the play-offs.

Whoever is appointed the new manager, it will be their task to get the club climbing up the table so they can compete for a place in the top six.

What is the latest in Millwall’s search for a new manager?

It was revealed on Tuesday by the Telegraph’s John Percy, that Jones was emerging as a strong contender for the vacancy at Millwall.

He stated that other candidates were still in the frame, but Jones was regarded as a good fit.

It was then revealed that England’s U20 head coach Joe Edwards is also a candidate for the role at Millwall. The report from Sami Mokbel stated, that Jones was still the leading contender given his experience, but Edwards was also admired by the club.

In a further update, it has been revealed that Edwards has now spoken to Millwall after being granted permission by the FA.

Mokbel added that Mick Beale, who is out of work since leaving Rangers is also in the frame, as well as former player Kevin Muscat.

As mentioned, the Lions don’t seem in too much of a rush and are carefully considering their options as they look for a permanent replacement to Rowett.

What are Carlton Palmer’s thoughts on Nathan Jones being linked with the Millwall manager’s job?

Here at FLW, we asked pundit Carlton Palmer for his thoughts on Jones being linked with the managerial vacancy at Millwall and if he would be a good appointment for the club, given his strong character.

He told FLW: “Former Luton Town and Stoke City boss Nathan Jones is the front runner for the vacant managerial position at Millwall.

“Jones has a proven record of building competitive sides on a lower budget, however if Jones were to be appointed manager it is likely to split the fanbase due to the fact his style of play, which is very similar to Gary Rowett. It’s a very direct, but effective style of play.

“Luton Town is where Jones had most success, 303 matches in charge, 143 wins and only 82 defeats, leaving a win ratio of over 50%.

“Jones is a very very strong character, who has a clear identity of the way he wants his team to play and has taken players who have had something to prove and got their careers on the right path. I would not argue with this appointment at all.”

Is Nathan Jones the right man for Millwall?

This is one that is very difficult to judge, as Jones has a great record in this league and fits what Millwall are looking for, as he’s achieved success on a limited budget before.

However, Jones’ style of play is very similar to that of Rowett's, and for that reason, it may not be a popular appointment with Millwall fans.

Jones is a manager who will be eager to get back into the game and prove many of the doubters wrong. But he also comes with some recent baggage, so it is a hard one to call, but if he were to be appointed and get off to a good start, he would probably silence a lot of their doubts.