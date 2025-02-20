Former Manchester United defender Phil Jones has stated his desire to manage Blackburn Rovers, as the Championship club is still looking for a new manager.

The 32-year-old was a product of the Blackburn academy before his move to Old Trafford in 2011, where he made over 200 appearances before he left the club in 2023, and subsequently retired last year.

Jones has remained in touch with Blackburn surrounding general day-to-day aspects at the club whilst working with some of Manchester United's youth teams and trying his hand at some punditry work.

But with the manager role still vacant at Ewood Park, Jones has expressed his interest in one day managing the club he grew up at, although admits it may be too ambitious for a first management job.

Phil Jones believes Blackburn role would be "an incredible achievement" in his career

Phil Jones appeared on the No Tippy Tappy Football Podcast, where he talked about the current managerial vacancy at his boyhood club.

When asked about his desire to one day manage Blackburn, the Lancashire Telegraph reported that Jones said: "Of course I would love to. As a player, I have so many fond memories there, going as a little kid and growing up through the academy.

"Blackburn was my life. That would be an incredible achievement, but I've still got a long way to go. We'll see."

Phil Jones Premier League stats - per Premier League Games 204 Wins 105 Goals 2 Clean Sheets 60 Titles 1

It most likely won't be him, but Jones hopes that whoever is next appointed manager at Blackburn can take the club forward and give them a real boost as they contend for a place in next season's Premier League.

"Everyone will have an opinion on who comes in. I just think it needs somebody who's got real ambition to take the club forward, to improve the team and hopefully recruit well.

"Blackburn is a team that should be in the Premier League but there's no given right to be there. Pushing for fourth will be difficult [and] there are six or seven teams who have a great chance of getting [fifth and sixth]."

Ex-Rovers boss endorses "passionate" Jones

Ex-Blackburn Rovers manager Sam Allardyce, who co-hosts the podcast, gave his views on who should next manage the club, endorsing Jones.

"Get him in. Give him a go. You've got to take a chance on a youngster somewhere along the line, somebody who's passionate about Blackburn Rovers and who's going to give his all when he walks in."

Whilst it's unlikely that the Blackburn job will fall into the hands of Phil Jones at this time, as Rovers may be looking towards a more experienced head in the dugout amidst their current play-off charge, Jones holds hope that one day he can manage the club he made 40 senior appearances for ahead of a big move to Manchester United.

Upon retiring, the 32-year-old stated that management is his focus now, so it most likely won't be long until we see the former centre-back in his first management role sometime soon.