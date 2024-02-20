Highlights Sunderland made a bold decision in appointing Michael Beale, but struggled for consistency under his coaching.

Beale's departure from Sunderland was met with mixed reactions, with reports of player dissatisfaction.

Despite the challenges, Beale sends a classy message of gratitude to Sunderland fans, wishing the team well moving forward.

Michael Beale has wished Sunderland well after his departure, as he also insists that he had a good relationship with owner Kyril Louis-Dreyfus.

Sunderland sack Michael Beale

The Black Cats made the decision to appoint the 43-year-old as Tony Mowbray’s successor back in December, which was a bold call given how Beale had struggled with Rangers.

Therefore, his arrival wasn’t greeted with much positivity by the Black Cats’ fans, and those concerns were justified, as Sunderland have struggled for consistency under the ex-Aston Villa coach.

Back-to-back defeats in the past two games has left the Wearside outfit in mid-table, and they were four points behind the top six ahead of the Tuesday night fixtures in the Championship.

With some reports also claiming that Beale had angered the players by not turning up after cancelling a day off, it’s perhaps no surprise that the Sunderland board made the call to change the head coach, as Mike Dodds prepares to lead the team for the rest of the season.

Michael Beale sends message after Sunderland sacking

This will obviously be a tough one for Beale to take, and even his biggest critics will argue that he hasn’t been given much time considering he was only in place for two months.

Plus, the January window was a frustrating one for Sunderland, as they failed to bring in the proven number nine that Beale would have wanted to address the goalscoring issue that the side has.

Nevertheless, Beale was adamant that he had no issues with the hierarchy at the Stadium of Light, as he also mentioned the fans in a statement shared via the LMA.

“I am disappointed to have left Sunderland AFC after a short time at the club. I would like to say a big thank you to the players who were excellent to work with. The squad has a lot of potential, and I will follow their progress with great interest in the coming weeks and months.

Related Sunderland: Fresh Will Still reports emerge following Mick Beale exit Sunderland are once again searching for a new head coach following Mick Beale's departure on Monday

“I would also like to extend my thanks to all the staff, both at the training ground and Stadium of Light, for the quality of their work, as well as their friendship. The communication with Kyril, Kristjaan and the board was always open and honest, and I would like to place on record my sincerest thanks for their support during a tough period personally.

“To the fans - I would like to thank you for the support shown to me and my family during the recent game against Plymouth Argyle. In this gesture, you showed huge empathy and warmth and that is something I will never forget. I wish everyone associated with Sunderland AFC all the very best for the future.”

Sunderland can still win promotion

This is a classy statement from Beale, even though things clearly didn’t go as he had hoped.

Ultimately, it’s all about looking forward now for Sunderland though, and in Dodds they have a coach who has proven he can get a response out of this group with wins over West Brom and Leeds earlier in the season.

Now, it’s about getting behind Dodds and the players, as a top six finish is still a very real possibility this season.