Highlights Leeds United's recent results have caused some scrutiny for manager Daniel Farke, but he is still believed to be the right man for the job by former player Lee Sharpe.

Despite some struggles in recent games, Leeds are still in a strong position in the Championship and have the potential to make a comeback.

Leeds have faced challenges in the transfer market and tactically, but with a strong squad and Farke at the helm, they remain a top contender for promotion to the Premier League.

Leeds United are flying high in the Championship under Daniel Farke and ex-player Lee Sharpe believes he is the man to deal with the big expectations and take them back to the Premier League at the first time of asking,

The battle for promotion from the Championship is hotting up but Leeds have fallen off somewhat after a blistering spell over October and November.

The Whites were always likely to be among the favourites for promotion this season and things started slowly, having failed to win in their first three league games.

It is their first second tier campaign in over three years and currently sees them sitting fourth in the Championship.

After a 3-1 loss to Southampton in September, Leeds went on to record nine wins from 11 games, shooting up the table in the process.

However, recent results have seen Farke come under some scrutiny from the fanbase. They have won twice in the last six games and been overtaken by the Saints, who they have been above for much of the season in pursuit of the automatic promotion places.

Farke has had plenty to deal with, having had to navigate the summer transfer period, which was a frenetic time, with many of their signings left until late in the window after three games had already been played.

It was an incredibly busy summer for the club in terms of departures and recruiting replacements, with many in Leeds' squad keen to continue their careers in the top flight, and others needing to be moved on to help trim the wage bill at Elland Road.

The Whites weren't afraid to bring in some top-quality players during that period, though. Ethan Ampadu and Joel Piroe arrived at Elland Road for sizeable fees and that could be a sign of what is to come in terms of the club's intentions in January, too.

Leeds and Farke may need to utilise it optimally, given the pressure at the club to bounce back to the English football's elite tier at the first time of asking.

Lee Sharpe's Daniel Farke verdict

Sharpe appeared in over 30 games for Leeds between 1996 and 1999, scoring six times. The 52-year-old believes sticking with the German is vital, and that the second tier can be unforgiving at times, which Leeds fans must remember.

Asked whether Farke was the right coach to take the Whites up, he told Football League World in an exclusive interview: “I would absolutely say so. I think in that Championship, there are so many games and they come thick and fast.

“Every team is going to have a little stumble and have a couple of games where they don’t quite get the results they were looking for.

“But I think he’s definitely the right man for the job, he’s got them playing really well and they look a really strong outfit.”

Leeds United's 2023/24 prospects

The Whites are still in a strong position, and although there are challenges Farke needs to find better answers for, Sharpe is right to point out that he is the right man for the role this season,

Leeds have started to struggle when teams compact the middle of the pitch or sit deep in a low block, and solutions can be found both tactically and in the transfer market.

Although, Leeds have a strong squad and a two-time winner of the Championship at the helm, which was always likely to have them well-placed this season, irrespective of some difficulties they have faced recently.