Highlights Birmingham City's recent rise up the Championship is due in part to a wealth of new signings that have made an impact early on in the season.

Scott Hogan, a long-serving member of the squad, has found himself out of favor and down the pecking order for Birmingham City.

Despite Hogan's diminished role, fan pundit Mike Gibbs believes the club should not make any rash decisions regarding his future unless they can find a suitable replacement for him.

Birmingham City continued their resurgence under new ownership on Friday evening by beating local rivals West Bromwich Albion.

Blues have looked revitalised so far this campaign with a new chapter at St. Andrew's spelling a bright future in the Second City as the club looks to leave their days at the bottom end of the division behind them.

John Eustace's side have bounced back after a run of five games without a win, sweeping aside Huddersfield Town in a 4-1 affair before beating West Brom 3-1 last time out.

Win number five for the season against the Baggies sees Blues propel up the table after sitting comfortably in the top six following the opening fixtures, beating Leeds United, Bristol City, and Plymouth Argyle.

A wealth of new signings this summer have seemingly inspired their recent rise up the Championship with their new-found wealth proving fruitful in its early days.

Birmingham City - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Dion Sanderson Wolves Permanent Lee Buchanan Werder Bremen Permanent Ethan Laird Man United Permanent Krystian Bielik Derby County Permanent Tyler Roberts Leeds United Permanent Koji Miyoshi Royal Antwerp Permanent Keshi Anderson Blackpool Permanent Cody Drameh Leeds United Loan Emanuel Aiwu Cremonese Loan Oli Burke Werder Bremen Loan Jay Stansfield Fulham Loan Siriki Dembele AFC Bournemouth Permanent

After seven consecutive seasons languishing in the bottom half of the second tier, Blues will be hoping to set the record straight this term with hopes of building such impressive results.

However, with a squad full of new and old faces, we take a look at one of the longest-serving members of the squad and where his future lies going forward.

Should Birmingham City look to replace Scott Hogan?

Former Aston Villa forward Scott Hogan enters his fifth season at St. Andrew's this term after boasting an impressive resume in the EFL.

An accomplished frontman for the likes of Rochdale, Brentford, and Stoke City, Hogan finds himself down the pecking order for Birmingham, but fan pundit Mike Gibbs believes the club should not make any rash decisions over his future.

Speaking exclusively to Football League World on whether Blues should let Hogan go, he said: "I don’t think we should unless we can find a replacement for him.

"Stansfield, I think, should be our number nine. I think he proved it last night, (against West Brom) didn’t score but took the ball in difficult positions, ran the channels, brought players into the game - absolutely excellent number nine performance.

“Beyond that, we’ve got Jutkiewicz. I know Oliver Burke can play up front, but he’s not a natural number nine so for me, unless we replace him in January, I’d be keeping him.

"I think his contract runs out in the summer, so it’s not likely that we’d get any money for him in January or a nominal fee, so I would keep him unless we can replace him and if we need to, replace him with some real quality and a proper number nine. "

How has Scott Hogan performed for Birmingham City recently?

The experienced goalscorer hit double-figures for Championship goals for a second season running last term, matching his 10-goal tally as Blues finished 17th in the second tier.

A notable hat-trick in a 3-2 win away to West Brom last term, goals, however, began to dry up in the second half of the season for the Irish international with just one goal from the spot in a 4-3 win over Swansea City.

The 31-year-old has since scored once so far this season in 11 outings, scoring the opener in a 2-1 home victory against Plymouth Argyle, tapping home from Koji Miyoshi's ball across the face of goal.

The arrival of Jay Stansfield, meanwhile, has pushed him out of the first-team picture as of late with the Fulham loanee topping the club's goalscoring leaderboard, along with Siriki Dembele, with three so far this season. Blues will be hoping such a barren run in front of goal for Hogan will be brought to an end sooner rather than later with Lukas Jutkiewicz the only other viable option to lead the line.