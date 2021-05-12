‘I would imagine they’re tempted’ – QPR face transfer decision with 25-year-old amid growing transfer interest: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Motherwell are targeting QPR goalkeeper Liam Kelly ahead of the summer transfer window, according to The Daily Record.

Kelly, 25, has become a mainstay in the starting XI since joining the Scottish club on loan in January and are now understood to be targeting a fresh deal in the summer.

But should the R’s sanction such a move?

We quizzed our FLW writers for their thoughts…

George Dagless

I would imagine they’re tempted by an exit to be honest.

Of course, we have to see what the goalkeeper situation will be at QPR as Seny Dieng and Joe Lumley may attract interest and that could change what happens with Kelly but I think, of the three, the Scot is the most likely to be leaving the club this summer.

Dieng has been excellent this year and Lumley was an able deputy at times towards the end of the campaign so, for Kelly, the best option right now if he wants to be playing more is probably to leave the club.

I think if QPR can get a deal that suits them lined up they’ll be happy to sanction his exit.

The big 22-question QPR end of season quiz – Can you score 100% on this?

1 of 22 Who did QPR face in their first league game of the 2020/21 season? Middlesbrough Coventry City Derby County Nottingham Forest

Jacob Potter

They’ll surely be tempted to sell him.

Kelly has kept seven clean sheets in his time with Motherwell this season, and they clearly rate him highly if they’re interested in keeping him at the club heading into the 2021/22 campaign.

I think his future with QPR depends on whether Seny Dieng sticks around with the Rs, as he’s a strong option to have between the posts for Mark Warburton’s side at this moment in time.

Dieng has been linked with a move to West Ham in the past, and I think he’s capable of playing in the Premier League in the future, so it’ll be interesting to see whether he departs this summer.

If he does depart, then I’d expect to see Kelly remain with QPR ahead of the new league campaign, but if he doesn’t, then I can see Kelly heading for the exit door on a permanent basis this summer.

Ben Wignall

If QPR are going to keep hold of Seny Dieng then they may as well let Kelly go permanently.

Kelly is 25 years old now and needs to be thinking about his own future rather than being a bench-warmer at Loftus Road because there’s no way he will be able to usurp Dieng.

There could be issues though in the sense that Kelly still has two years left to go on his contract and QPR may not just want to let him go cheaply – they will have noticed his good form up in Scotland this season and it could spark a bit of a bidding war.

No doubt Motherwell will be doing all they can though to bring Kelly back into the fold, but another loan move may be more realistic than securing a permanent transfer.