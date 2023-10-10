Highlights Sheffield Wednesday's poor start to the season has led to the dismissal of manager Xisco Munoz.

Pundit Carlton Palmer thought Sheffield Wednesday would have looked to have appointed a more experienced manager, as Danny Rohl seems the current frontrunner for the role.

The Owls decided to dismiss manager Xisco Munoz last week after the club made the worst start to a league season in their history.

The Yorkshire side have so far picked up just three points out of 33 available, with them failing to win any of their opening 11 league games.

Their final game before the international break will have been a sense of relief, as Wednesday drew 0-0 with Huddersfield Town.

The club now has two weeks to bring in a new manager before they next play in the league, and it seems all roads are pointing to Danny Rohl being the club’s next manager.

What is Danny Rohl’s current situation?

It was revealed by Sky Sports German reporter Florian Plettenburg over the weekend, that Danny Rohl is one of the favourites to become the new manager at Sheffield Wednesday.

Plettenburg states that talks and negotiations between both parties have taken place, and the former Bayern Munich and German national team coach is open to the idea of becoming Wednesday’s new manager.

The German was interviewed for the same position in the summer, but it was decided that the club wanted to pursue Munoz instead.

So far, Rohl has spent most of his career as a number two or a coach. However, the 34-year-old has an impressive CV, as he’s worked with the German national team, Bayern Munich, Southampton, and Red Bull Leipzig.

Rohl is currently out of work, with his last role being with the German national team, but he left as Hansi Flick was sacked in early September.

If Rohl were to be appointed, it would mean Wednesday wouldn’t have to pay any compensation for his services, and it would also be the first managerial role for the German.

Here, we asked pundit Carlton Palmer for his thoughts on Danny Rohl being the frontrunner for the vacant managerial role at Sheffield Wednesday.

He told FLW: “It appears from all the immediate outlets that Danny Rohl is the front runner for the Sheffield Wednesday job.

“Danny was interviewed originally for the Owls job in the summer, but was overlooked in favour of Xisco. I can understand that Xisco having previous managerial experience with Watford, but as I’ve said previously, his two jobs prior to becoming the Sheffield Wednesday manager were not successful.

“So, it's always a difficult one, all number two’s or coaches don't automatically convert into head coaches, but some do. Perfect example Enzo Maresca, who is doing a fabulous job at Leicester, sitting top of the league and never been a head coach before.

“Rohl has a wealth of experience as an assistant, previously working at Southampton, RB Leipzig, Bayern Munich and with the German national team. But this is hell of a difficult situation at Sheffield Wednesday to come into, and I would have thought they would have tried to appoint somebody with a lot of managerial experience.

“I've always not been afraid of making bold decisions and giving people an opportunity, so we would just have to see how this one pans out if Danny is appointed.”

Would Danny Rohl be a good appointment for Sheffield Wednesday?

Obviously, like every managerial appointment, this would be a risk for Sheffield Wednesday, but you could argue there is even more of a risk with this appointment, as Rohl has never been a manager or managed in the Championship.

So, it is unclear what Wednesday is expecting, and it is unclear if the club is going down this route because they believe the German can get them out of trouble or because he is the cheaper option.

It just seems that with the situation they are in, it is a very big risk to take in bringing in an inexperienced manager into the current position they are in.