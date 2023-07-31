George Elek has offered his prediction for Middlesbrough’s upcoming Championship campaign.

The Not the Top 20 host has broken down how he thinks Michael Carrick’s side will fare over the next year.

Boro finished fourth in the Championship in the previous term, losing out on promotion to the Premier League in the semi-final stages of the play-offs.

A 1-0 loss to Coventry City consigned the club to another year in the second tier.

This summer has offered the club the chance to improve their first team squad, with the likes of Seny Dieng and Morgan Rogers being signed.

However, the departures of Cameron Archer, Ryan Giles and Aaron Ramsey have hurt the squad.

How will Middlesbrough fare next season?

Elek has predicted another qualification for the play-offs under Carrick, who he was impressed by last year.

However, he has predicted a sixth place finish for the club given the underwhelming nature of their summer business so far and the uncertainty surrounding Chuba Akpom.

“I know a lot of people think [Middlesbrough] could be title challengers,” said Elek, via Not the Top 20.

“Michael Carrick came in last season and took a club who were flirting with relegation and did incredibly to take them as close, briefly, to Sheffield United as they did, and looked for a time like they might be a team to challenge the top two.

“They eventually fell quite a long way short I think we have to say.

“There was a definite drop-off in results towards the back-end of the season.

“Chuba Akpom hasn’t featured at all in pre-season, he is said to be injured.

“I think there have to be, as ever when a high-achieving player the season before is injured throughout pre-season you have to wonder.

“There are clubs that are interested, you cannot just be convinced that he will be there next season.

“I also think when a 27-year-old player suddenly has a breakout season, and an incredible purple patch, you cannot also be sure that they’re going to do it again.

“So I would have concerns on both lines there.

“Archer looks like he’ll be staying at Villa this season, so he doesn’t look coming back, so they have to replace him.

“The attack looks a little bit less potent, although Morgan Rogers comes in who we’ve seen in League One before, very effective.

“He struggled in his last couple of loans in Championship level at Blackpool and at Bournemouth.

“Looking at the players they’ve brought in, it’s been a quite weird transfer strategy.

“It’s been a lot of young players.

“Not much proven quality, the return of Martin Payero could be exciting.

“It doesn’t feel to me that they’ve necessarily gone for it.”

Middlesbrough will get their season underway on 5 August with a clash against Millwall.

Can Middlesbrough compete for promotion next season?

Boro were incredibly impressive following Carrick’s arrival last season, and could’ve earned a top two spot had he been in charge from the opening day.

However, their summer business so far leaves a lot to be desired.

The team still has a few holes that need to be filled before the 1 September deadline.

If they can address some of their weaknesses before the window closes then they will be a force to be reckoned with, but their current squad doesn’t suggest they can compete for a top two spot.