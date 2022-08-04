“I would fully support that…” – Fan pundit backs Middlesbrough to make third bid for target

Middlesbrough fan pundit Dana Malt has backed the Championship club to submit a third bid for Groningen striker Jorgen Strand Larsen.

Boro have already signed Marcus Forss from Brentford but Chris Wilder is believed to want two more additions to boost his forward firepower.

The Yorkshire Post has reported that the Teessiders have seen two bids rejected for Larsen.

It seems it could take a sizeable bid to prize Larsen away from Groningen this summer so Boro will need to make a third, improved offer if they want to sign him in the current window.

Malt has backed the North East club to do just that and suggested he would be a strong addition to Wilder’s squad.

She explained: “We are in need of a striker signing or two to bolster the attacking options that Chris Wilder has and to improve our output in front of goal because that has been Boro’s Achilles heel over the years.

“It does seem as though we are quite strong on Larsen given the fact that we’ve had two bids put in for him now, and I would expect Boro to go in for another one.

“I’m all for that because he’s coming a very good season in the Eredivisie, which might be a massive red flag for Boro fans that have Afonso Alves burned deeply into their memories but that was 2007, football has changed since and I would have a lot more faith that Larsen can translate his core attributes to the Championship.

“He’s a big guy but very good with the ball at his feet. A good striker of the ball, which is a big, big green flag, and his confidence will be sky high after his season in the Eredivisie last campaign.

“Coming to a club where he could potentially be part of a promotion challenge to the Premier League, I think it would be a good move for all parties except for Groningen, who would be a losing a very important player.

“I would expect Boro to go in for another bid. I would fully support that and we’ll just see what happens in the coming weeks.”

The 22-year-old has scored 26 goals in 67 games for Groningen, including 14 in 32 in the Eredivisie last season.

The Dutch club’s technical director, Mark-Jan Fledderusa, has since warned Boro that they are set to offer the striker an improved deal as they see him as a vital part of their future plans.