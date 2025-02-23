This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more...

Fresh from their win against promotion rivals Sunderland, Leeds United face another tough test in their short trip to Sheffield United on Monday night.

The two Yorkshire sides occupy the top two spots in the Championship and are separated by just two points, so there’s plenty riding on the occasion.

Decisions fall to Leeds manager Daniel Farke about whether to stick with the winning formula that downed Sunderland, or cook up something fresh to head into the Sheffield United battle with.

We asked our Leeds United Fan Pundit, Ger, for a take on what Farke’s line-up might look like.

Fan Pundit predicts a familiar line-up for Leeds United’s visit to Sheffield

Speaking to Football League World, Ger said: “I don't think for the Sheffield United game I would make any changes.

“Away from home, Daniel Farke tends to go with a more defensive-minded double pivot in midfield, Ilia Gruev and Ao Tanaka have been his personal choice, where at home he's normally gone for Joe Rothwell with Tanaka, a more attack-minded midfield.

“He didn't do it against Sunderland at home, he went for the more defensive cover option, which worked out fine in the end after the changes.

“I expect him to do something similar, but I don't think it will be Ilia Gruev, I think after the game against Sunderland, he will go with Pascal Struijk back in the left centre-back and push Ethan Ampadu back up into the midfield and likely to partner Ao Tanaka in the midfield against Sheffield United.

“So, it's not a change I necessarily would make. I think Ilia Gruev is fine in there; I think Ethan Ampadu is fine in there, but I think Daniel Farke likes to have his captain on the park at every given opportunity.

“So, I think he puts Struijk back in at left centre-back, and he’ll push Ethan Ampadu into the midfield, and I think the rest of the team will stay exactly as it is.”

Related Leeds United weighing up transfer move for Sunderland and Norwich City strikers Leeds United have their sights set on the summer transfer window already

Leeds' choices show how crucial Ethan Ampadu is

As Ger identifies, whatever starting XI Farke identifies, Ampadu is likely to form a key part of it.

Not only is he the Whites’ captain and leader on the pitch, but the adaptability that allows him to perform just as well in defensive and midfield positions gives Farke a wealth of options.

Coming up against a promotion-chasing Sheffield United side, with a midfield that could contain a trio of the likes of Vini Souza, Sydie Peck and Callum O’Hare, Leeds are going to need steel in the middle of the park.

That’s where Ampadu’s leadership and defensive know-how comes in, but his midfield positioning will hopefully allow him to stamp out fires at an earlier point and get Leeds back on the move towards an attack, with the very capable Pascal Struijk filling in behind him.

Pushing Ampadu forward may not be what every thrill-seeking, attack-minded football fan wants to see, but in tense, knife-edge clashes like this one, control is important, and it’s so often established from the centre of the pitch.