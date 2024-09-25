This article is part of Football League World’s 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Birmingham City striker Alfie May was surprisingly dropped to the bench for the 2-0 win at Rotherham United on Saturday.

May joined Birmingham from Charlton Athletic this summer, and he made an excellent start to life at St Andrew's @ Knighthead Park, scoring four goals and providing one assist in his first four league appearances for the club.

It looked as though May would be the man to lead the line for Chris Davies' side this season, but the Blues brought in two high-profile strikers towards the end of the window, with Lyndon Dykes making a £1 million move from Queens Park Rangers and Jay Stansfield re-joining the club from Fulham for a fee of more than £15 million, which smashed the League One transfer record.

Dykes and Stansfield started together for the first time against Rotherham on Saturday, with the latter getting on the scoresheet, and Davies revealed post-match that illness played a part in his decision to leave May out of the starting line-up.

The victory at the New York Stadium was Birmingham's fifth consecutive league win, a run which has seen them move up to second in the table, and Davies will have a big decision to make on who to start up front in the home game against Peterborough United this weekend.

League One table (as it stands 25th September) Team P GD Pts 1 Wrexham 7 8 16 2 Birmingham City 6 7 16 3 Barnsley 7 2 13 4 Charlton Athletic 7 2 13 5 Huddersfield Town 7 3 12 6 Lincoln City 6 4 11 7 Stockport County 6 4 11 8 Peterborough United 7 1 11

Birmingham City fan pundit makes Alfie May claim

FLW's Birmingham City fan pundit Mike Gibbs says he is not concerned for May that his place in the team is under threat, but he believes Davies will rotate between the 31-year-old and Dykes depending on the opposition.

"I wouldn't say I fear for him not starting games, I think it was just a tactical decision for that game," Mike said.

"Rotherham are quite a physical presence at the back, and I thought it was absolutely the right move, absolutely the right call.

"I think Chris Davies will continue to do that throughout the season, he'll make the decision on who starts based on the opposition and what we're trying to achieve.

"I would expect that May will come back into it at the weekend and Dykes will probably be back on the bench.

"But I'm sure, especially when we get a bit of fixture congestion, that both will be used at different times.

"No, I don't think he'll struggle, but I think it was the right decision and I do expect to see it happen again."

Related Birmingham City transfer critics could be eating their words soon: View Birmingham City's Jay Stansfield deal has been questioned, but critics may be proved wrong before long...

Alfie May dilemma is a welcome headache for Chris Davies

It will be tough for Davies to keep all of Birmingham's strikers happy this season, but the strong competition for places in the forward areas is a huge positive for the manager.

Given the significant transfer fee the Blues paid for him, Stansfield will surely be one of the first names on Davies' team sheet, and he has already nailed down his place in the side after scoring three goals in his first three appearances since returning to the club on a permanent basis.

May was the top scorer in League One last season after netting 23 goals for Charlton, and he will likely be Stansfield's regular partner up front, but after dropping down from the Championship, Dykes will be expecting to receive plenty of game time.

As Mike says, it was the right decision to start Dykes against a physical Rotherham defence on Saturday, particularly if May was unwell, and it will be intriguing to see who plays alongside Stansfield against Peterborough this weekend.