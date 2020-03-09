‘I would drop him to the bench’ – These Fulham fans are not impressed with this 26-y/o’s recent displays

Fulham are still in the hunt for one of the Championship’s automatic-promotion spots after battling to a 1-1 draw against play-off chasers Bristol City at Ashton Gate over the weekend.

The Cottagers were looking to build on a positive week which saw them seal back-to-back wins over Swansea and Preston, and Scott Parker’s men will have felt satisfied to have left the south west with a point following Tom Cairney’s equaliser after Nahki Wells put City in front.

The result means Fulham are now sitting six points adrift of second-placed West Brom following the weekend’s results, but it should be noted the west Londoners have only managed to win two of their last five matches in their quest for a top-six spot this campaign.

This can be owed to some inconsistent attacking displays from the Cottagers which has seen them struggle to break teams down on occasions, with the likes of Anthony Knockaert and Ivan Cavaleiro having received some criticism despite the obvious quality they can bring.

Parker took the decision to replace Knockaert with Aboubakar Kamara in the starting line-up on Saturday, and one Fulham fan has now taken to the Fulham Football Club Facebook page to suggest that Cavaleiro should be the next player to be given a break from the team.

Plenty of Fulham fans responded to this suggestion by stating their agreement over a potential rest period for Cavaleiro, with some suggesting that the former Wolves man has struggled to deliver since his loan deal was turned into a permanent move in January.

Here are some of the responses…

Roger Burbidge: He hasn’t really performed since we made his transfer permanent!

Barney Stupples: Kebano deserves a 3 game start.

Isaac Kitone: True. He’s so low energy.

Ian Fox: Reid slots into that category too.

Jimmy Towner: I think he is very hot and cold. Much like majority of our so called better players. Knockaert and Cairney are the same. In my opinion if they all hit their best form at the same time, there would not be a team in the championship that would touch us.

Michael Fulham Bowden: The only thing he’s done since he signed permanently was score in his next game and that’s it. I would drop him to the bench for the next couple of games and stick Bobby on the left. I think we need our faithful 3 of Stefan Johansen Kevin MacDonald (or Harrison Reid) and Cairney in the middle with Kamara Mitrovic and Bobby up top.