“I would do absolutely anything” – Cardiff City fan pundit discusses potential Leeds United deal involving Drameh

Cody Drameh joined Cardiff City on loan from Leeds United in the January window and it’s fair to say he has been a hit in South Wales so far.

The 20-year-old has made 15 Championship appearances for the Bluebirds to date, and according to a WalesOnline report, the club are keen for him to return on loan for a full season in 2022/23.

With that in mind, we asked FLW’s Cardiff City fan pundit Ben Johnsey for his thoughts on whether or not he’d like to see Drameh return on loan to the Welsh capital next season.

“I would do absolutely anything to see Cody Drameh come on loan again next season he is absolutely brilliant.” Ben told FLW.

“For me, he’s half saved our season. What he’s offered as a fullback, the amount hes offered defensively and going forward, is huge.”

“The amount of interceptions that he makes is something that I’ve never seen from a single player – to just consistently make the same interceptions and the same tackles game in game out – and I think that’s where he offers something different from everyone else.”

“He was the only one really that could hold his head up high in that Swansea game because he had quite a good game.”

“He was let down by his teammates and for a loan player of his age to be the one putting that much effort in just shows the type of player he is.”

“I don’t think there’d be a single Cardiff fan that wouldn’t be absolutely delighted if he was to come back.”

Drameh’s loan move to Cardiff has been great for the Bluebirds and for the 20-year-old’s development.

The full-back has not only shown he is capable of playing at this level, but also demonstrated that he has a bit about himself, too, as Ben alluded to with his performance in the South Wales derby.

Whether or not Leeds allow him to return to Cardiff is another matter, though, and with Luke Ayling now 30 years-old, it may be that Jesse Marsch wants to start looking at younger players that could challenge at full-back.

If he is available for loan, though, Cardiff City should be all over it, there’s no doubt about it.