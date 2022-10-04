“I would definitely give this appointment a thumbs up” – Hull City fan pundit evaluates 56-year-old managerial candidate

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk‘ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

According to multiple reports, Portuguese manager Carlos Carvalhal is a managerial candidate for the Hull City vacancy – with one journalist claiming that he is set to take over from Shota Arveladze.

Whilst a local story claimed earlier on Tuesday that the 56-year-old was no longer in the running, Football Insider believe that Carvalhal is on a four-man shortlist for the job, whilst Italian reporter Nicolo Schira has already stated that the former Sheffield Wednesday manager will be the new boss at the MKM Stadium.

It appears to be a moving situation, but Carvalhal does appear to be primed to potentially take on the role following Arveladze’s departure on Friday, especially as he departed his own job in the UAE with Al-Wahda on Monday.

Quiz: Did Hull City win, draw or lose the last time they played at these 18 stadiums?

1 of 18 Anfield W D L

Having reached the Championship play-offs twice with the Owls, including the final in 2016 in which they were touched off by Hull at Wembley, Carvalhal has the credentials on paper to potentially be a successful appointment if that is the route that owner Acun Ilicali chooses to go down, and FLW’s Hull fan pundit Ant Northgraves would be in full favour of the Portuguese coach taking over.

“It’s certainly an interesting (potential) appointment – it’s one name that I think wasn’t mentioned when people were speculating who could come in or who should come in,” Ant said.

“He’s almost kind of the forgotten man in a sense, but in terms of what he offers he obviously ticks the box in terms of having Championship experience.

“He’s been in the Premier League with Swansea – yes it didn’t end too well with them, but there were promising times at Sheffield Wednesday, he fits the profile for the style of football I think Acun wants to play, a bit more attacking, entertaining.

“He did well recently with Braga, he got to the quarter-finals of the Europa League so he’s even got European coaching experience and hopefully he can come here and transform this team and utilise that attacking talent coming in if he was appointed.

“I would definitely give this appointment a thumbs up.”

The Verdict

In terms of the managers that appear to be on the radar of Hull City, Carvalhal certainly seems to fit the bill the most.

The two play-off runs with Sheffield Wednesday cannot be ignored and he’s also gone on to bigger and better things with Braga in Europe.

Taking a brief glance at his profile, it would be easy to dismiss Carvalhal as a journeyman manager, but he is a lot more than that.

The fact he’s departed Al-Wahda so soon after his appointment suggests that he has something in the pipeline – and this job could be it.