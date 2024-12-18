Blackburn Rovers are enjoying a fantastic 2024/25 campaign in the Championship.

Ever since suffering relegation from the Premier League back in 2012, Blackburn have endured some tough times and have been desperate to return to the top flight.

This season has, so far, been one of Blackburn's best campaigns in recent history, and they will undoubtedly have one eye on the play-off places.

Their improvements from last season have largely been thanks to Head Coach, John Eustace, who arrived back in February and has since done a fantastic job.

Blackburn Rovers' last five league results Opposition Result Luton Town (H) 2-0 W Sheffield Wednesday (A) 1-0 W Hull City (A) 1-0 W Leeds United (H) 1-0 W Middlesbrough (A) 1-0 W

His side currently sit fifth in the Championship table, just five points behind the automatic promotion places with a game in hand. 11 wins from their first 20 league games has been a fantastic achievement, given the departure of star man Sammie Szmodics in the summer, and that is largely thanks to Eustace.

John Eustace's list of admirers is growing

It has recently been revealed that Eustace was on the radar of both Coventry City and Hull City when their manager's job was vacant, but in the end, neither club made an official approach for the Blackburn boss.

Coventry, of course, went on to appoint Frank Lampard, while Hull picked up former Reading boss, Ruben Selles, which will be a huge relief for Blackburn, as Eustace remained at Ewood Park.

Elsewhere, Premier League Wolves were reported to be considering Eustace as well as other candidates after sacking Gary O'Neil.

While neither club approached Eustace this time around, it does only seem a matter of time until he is picked up by another club.

Carlton Palmer's thoughts on John Eustace's situation at Blackburn

Former England international and current pundit, Carlton Palmer, spoke exclusively to FLW this week to offer his opinion on John Eustace's job at Blackburn, and why Rovers fans should be concerned.

"John was a former teammate of mine at Coventry City, he was a great lad and a great team player, so I'm not surprised to see him do so well in management."

"All three of those clubs, Wolves, Coventry and Hull City, who apparently showed interest in him before, have appointed new managers (or have agreed a deal with a new boss), so Blackburn will breathe a sigh of relief."

"I know the situation at Blackburn isn't ideal. He's the Head Coach, but I don't think he has much input in terms of recruitment of the players. I think he says the type of players he would like, they bring in the players, and he has to work with the players."

"Given those circumstances, I think it's a fantastic job that he has done. I would be worried about the situation with John Eustace in the coming weeks and months, because it's not the ideal situation you want to work under."

"You would like to be in charge of the overall running of the football club, but that is becoming less and less at clubs now, with Director of Sports. They're bringing people who recruit the players and that's fine, as long as you draw up the list for the recruitment of the players."

"We'll have to wait and see. I think a lot of clubs will be monitoring and looking at how well John Eustace has done. If they win their game in hand, that will take them to 40 points. It would be a fantastic achievement for Blackburn to finish in a play-off position this season, and that would only raise John Eustace's stock."