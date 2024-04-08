Highlights Defoe's interest in the Sunderland job is intriguing, but his lack of coaching experience could make his appointment a risky move.

Palmer believes that while Defoe's popularity and success at Sunderland are assets, other more experienced options may be better suited.

The Black Cats' struggles this season may require a coach with more proven experience to lead them back to the Premier League, making Defoe a risky choice.

Pundit and former England international Carlton Palmer has said that he would be “very surprised” if Jermain Defoe was to be given the manager’s job at Sunderland.

Defoe, currently a coach with Tottenham’s U18s, is a fan favourite on Wearside having spent two-and-a-half years with the club from 2015 until 2017, scoring 37 goals in 93 games. He returned for a short two-month stint in 2022, too.

Speaking to The Mirror, Defoe has said that he would be interested in taking the Sunderland job, saying: “The Sunderland job? Why not? Even when I was a player, I always used to say I'd love to manage this club. If I got an opportunity, I wouldn't shy away from it, so let's go.”

The Black Cats are currently on their third manager of the season, with Mike Dodds in interim charge until the conclusion of the campaign having been appointed in February.

They started the season with Tony Mowbray in charge, but he was sacked in December and was replaced by Michael Beale. However, Beale only lasted 12 games in charge and was sacked in February, which led to Dodds taking over.

Dodds Spell in charge has not gone well at all, with Sunderland winning once in their last ten matches. This form has seen them slip into mid-table, with their hopes of a top-six finish all but gone.

Palmer gives his verdict on Defoe’s potential appointment

He exclusively told FLW: “Jermain Defoe has set his sights on getting the Sunderland job, he’s put his name forward and said he would be interested in getting the job.

“The fact that you would appoint somebody like Jermain Defoe would give you the option with him working with the current staff that is already there, he is a huge, huge fan favourite, and he was hugely successful at Sunderland (as a player).

“But, as an owner, you are looking at his experience in the job if you are wanting to push on. Obviously, you could dictate a little bit to him, which is what Sunderland are wanting to do. He can only bring one member into the backroom staff, he has to work with young players, so for that, a good, young feel factor for the football club? Yes for that, it would be a good appointment.

“But if I'm looking at it with my head on, and not just looking at it from a personal point of view, in liking to see Jermain in work and liking to see another black manager, his lack of experience for the job would have to put him behind the likes of Paul Heckingbottom, the likes of Danny Rohl who they are looking at.

“But he is available on a free, and these young coaches need to be given an opportunity, so who’s to say it wouldn’t work out. But from the outside looking in, I would be very surprised if Jermain Defoe was appointed as the next manager of Sunderland Football Club.”

Defoe would be a risky appointment

There is no doubt that Defoe is well-liked by the Sunderland faithful, but his appointment would be a risk.

Defoe has very limited coaching experience, with his role at Tottenham and a short interim spell in charge of Rangers being his only experience.

The Sunderland job is a massive one and holds a lot of responsibility. They are one of the biggest clubs in the Championship and have aspirations of going back to the Premier League.

But for that, a more experienced coach would be the better option. The likes of former Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom and current Sheffield Wednesday manager Danny Rohl have been linked, and both would be more viable options on paper.

Defoe’s appointment would also be a risk as if it went wrong, it could tarnish his legacy at the club.