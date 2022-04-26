“I would be very surprised if we keep him” – AFC Bournemouth fan pundit identifies the team’s flop of the season

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Bournemouth’s FLW fan pundit Neil Grover believes there is one obvious candidate for the team’s flop of the season.

A few players have suffered from unfortunate injuries that have plagued their campaign, such as Junior Stanislas and Kieffer Moore.

But it is Robbie Brady’s time with the Cherries that has underwhelmed fans the most.

The Irishman arrived on a free transfer, but has been unable to showcase his talent in Scott Parker’s side, only making one Championship start for the team.

A further three appearances from the bench have not convinced the Bournemouth faithful that the 30-year old should have a future at the Vitality Stadium.

Despite his Premier League experience, Brady has not impressed Grover and he believes the former Burnley man will leave the club regardless of whether the side earns promotion or not.

“Flop of the season, I think we’ve got a couple of options here,” Grover told Football League World.

“There’s been a couple of players that have really been unlucky with injuries, like Stanislas, Moore as well who played half a half of football before getting injured.

“I think though most fans would probably say Robbie Brady.

“Although he was on a free signing, he came with Premier League credentials and pedigree.

“But really has not looked on the pace, I would be very surprised if we keep him beyond this summer regardless of the [promotion] outcome.”

Bournemouth’s status for next season has not yet been decided as the team chases automatic promotion to the top flight.

However, there are still four games left for the team and only a five point gap to Nottingham Forest in 4th place.

Huddersfield Town have played two games more, but are also only two points behind the Cherries in 3rd.

Up next for Parker’s side is a trip to face Swansea City this evening.

The Verdict

Brady has had a disappointing campaign as he looked to make his comeback from a series of unfortunate injury setbacks.

His time with Burnley showed that he is a Premier League calibre player when he’s at his best.

Unfortunately, he has been well off the pace during his time with Bournemouth.

A move away from the team in the summer will likely be the best move for all parties involved, as the Irishman looks to turn around his career.