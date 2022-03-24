“I would be very happy with that” – Cardiff City fan pundit keen to see renewed Norwich City transfer agreement

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk‘ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

FLW’s Cardiff City fan pundit Ben Johnsey would be happy to see his side recruit Norwich City forward Jordan Hugill permanently after seeing him impress in the Welsh capital.

The 29-year-old arrived on a temporary spell during the January window after being sent back out on loan by the Canaries after enduring a torrid loan spell at previous promotion chasers West Bromwich Albion.

He is one of five winter loanees to have made a real difference to Steve Morison’s men, helping them to get away from the relegation zone following a torrid start to their 2021/22 campaign under Mick McCarthy.

During his time in Wales thus far, Hugill has recorded three goals and two assists in 11 league appearances, proving to be much more effective than he was at The Hawthorns earlier in the campaign and adapting to his surroundings well.

At this stage, it’s currently unclear whether Dean Smith’s side will consider him as part of their first-team plans next season, though the striker did admit he would like another chance to impress at Carrow Road.

If the opportunity to recruit him again does arise again in the summer though, FLW’s Cardiff City fan pundit Johnsey would be keen to see the Bluebirds make an approach for his services on a permanent basis.

He said: “Hugill is definitely a player I’d want to see the club bring in permanently.

“I think out of the loans we’ve brought in, he’s obviously more of a Championship-proven player.

“We’ve got the likes of Tommy Doyle, Cody Drameh who are younger players trying to prove themselves in the English game, where Hugill’s trying to replace Kieffer Moore and obviously he’s out of favour at Norwich, didn’t quite get in the West Brom side.

“His spell there wasn’t his best and when he came in, we weren’t necessarily expecting anything too amazing but a player that can definitely help a side that was close to the relegation zone and he has more than done that.

“And I think if the club were to go in for him permanently, I would be very happy with that.

“He’s a player that whilst he’s scored three goals and got the two assists he has, he does a lot more than that.

“His work on the ball is brilliant, his hold-up play is huge for us and his work off the ball as well.

“I think that game where he was subbed on quite early on for Max Watters, he made a huge difference in that game.

“Having him in the side and not having him in the side, we do look like a different team and he definitely makes us a better team so for me, I would 100% be happy if the club were to move for Jordan Hugill permanently in the summer.”

The Verdict:

Hugill needs to go to a club where he’s appreciated and that club is Cardiff, so he would be well-served making the move back to the Welsh capital if he wants to get as much game time under his belt as possible.

In fairness to the forward, you can’t exactly blame him for wanting to remain in the Premier League because at 29, it might be now or never in terms of him wanting to make an impact at the top level, arguably at the peak of his playing powers now.

However, his underwhelming spell at West Brom probably hasn’t done him any favours and this is why his new lease of life at the Bluebirds is so important, because it will either impress Norwich boss Smith enough to include him in his plans or it will provide him with a permanent route away from Norfolk.

It remains to be seen whether Morrison’s men have the finances to get this deal over the line considering their chairman’s comments last year and if the situation is as bad as the comments suggest, then it looks as though they may only be able to negotiate another temporary deal.

For the forward, that may not be the best option considering his age and the fact he will want to settle down somewhere permanently, so it will be interesting to see what happens in the summer.