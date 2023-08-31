Highlights Southampton are interested in signing Celtic midfielder Matt O'Riley before the transfer deadline.

According to a Southampton fan pundit, the club should prioritize signings in other areas of the squad instead of pursuing O'Riley.

While O'Riley has shown promise with his performances for Celtic, Southampton may need to focus on strengthening other positions in the team.

Southampton hold an interest in signing Celtic midfielder Matt O’Riley before Friday night’s 11pm transfer deadline.

According to Sky Sports (29/08, 18.45), the Saints have set their sights on the 22-year-old.

Russell Martin’s side faces competition from the likes of Leeds United in the race to sign the Celtic star.

It has been claimed that the Scottish giants have no intention of selling one of their prize assets.

Time is also running down on Southampton’s chance to get a deal over the line, with the window set to shut this week.

Will Southampton make a move for Matt O’Riley?

FLW’s Southampton fan pundit Martin Sanders would be surprised if the Championship side made a move for the midfielder.

He has instead claimed that the south coast club need to prioritise signings in other areas of the squad before the window closes on Friday.

“I don’t know loads about him to be honest,” Sanders told Football League World.

“I would be surprised if we signed another midfielder, certainly an eight, unless somebody went out.

“Obviously Flynn Downes has come in to play that role, we’ve got Shea Charles in there, Will Smallbone is on his way back, should be available at the weekend.

“Stuart Armstrong has been playing there as well, so I’d be surprised if we sign another player of that type to be honest.

“I know we’re looking for a winger.

“We want a winger, a striker and probably another centre half.

“That’s what I believe we’ll do in the transfer window.

“I think three players will come in this week and they’ll be the positions that we will fill

“I’d be very surprised if Matt O’Riley comes in.”

Southampton have made a positive start to life back in the Championship, earning 10 points from a possible 12.

It has been a busy summer at St. Mary’s, with multiple high profile dealings made.

The likes of Roméo Lavia, James Ward-Prowse and Tino Livramento were all sold to Premier League sides, raising funds that could be reinvested back into the team.

Martin has overseen the arrival of the likes of Ryan Manning and Shea Charles, essentially overhauling the first team squad compared to last season.

Next up for Southampton is a trip to the Stadium of Light to face Sunderland on Saturday afternoon.

Should Southampton pursue Matt O’Riley?

O’Riley has started the season quite well for Celtic, contributing two goals and one assist from their opening three league games.

The midfielder was impressive last season, adding a further three goals and 12 assists to his name from 38 league appearances.

So you can see why the likes of Southampton and Leeds would be interested in signing the exciting youngster.

Southampton may have a lot of options in midfield, but the opportunity to sign an upgrade could still be tempting.

However, Sanders points out what areas of the team needs improvement, and it cannot be denied there is still a lot of work needing to be done in other positions.