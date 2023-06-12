Arsenal are unlikely to pursue a move for James Maddison this summer.

The Gunners are prioritising a more defensively minded midfield option to improve Mikel Arteta’s side for next season.

Who is interested in signing James Maddison?

Arsenal had been linked with a move for the Leicester City playmaker earlier in the summer.

But rivals Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United are now set to compete for the signature of the 26-year-old.

The England international has just one year remaining on his contract, meaning the Foxes may be forced into agreeing to a sale this transfer window.

But journalist Tom Canton has claimed that Arsenal will not be in the running to sign Maddison.

The Arsenal reporter has claimed that the London club has much bigger priorities in the upcoming transfer window that it wants to address in the postseason.

“I think Tottenham at the moment is the more viable option,” said Canton, via the Gooner Talk podcast.

"Newcastle are obviously interested too.

“But Arsenal’s priorities at the moment are in that defensive midfield area and in defence, be that the full-back position or the centre-back position, that’s where Arsenal’s focus is right now.

“Yes, there’s interest in attacking players as well, but I would be surprised if Maddison ended up at Arsenal.

“It seems Newcastle or Spurs are more likely destinations.”

The Magpies reportedly lead the way in the race to sign Maddison, but Ange Postecoglou has sanctioned a move for the player as the new Spurs boss, so Leicester will be hoping that a bidding war will ensue between the two clubs.

It has been claimed that the Championship side will push for a deal worth up to £60 million, with Leicester now looking likely to cash-in on the player this summer.

Should Arsenal be pursuing a move for James Maddison?

Maddison wouldn’t quite be as good a fit for Arsenal compared to likes of Spurs or Newcastle.

The Gunners also have other areas of the squad that need to be addressed this summer before another creative playmaker is sought.

Martin Odegaard was one of the standout players in the Premier League last season so it is unlikely Maddison would supplant him in the pecking order, meaning he would be a very expensive rotation option to bring into the squad.

Meanwhile, the midfielder is more likely to be guaranteed regular minutes if he accepts a move to either Spurs or Newcastle.