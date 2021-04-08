‘I would be stunned’ – Sheffield Wednesday player assessed ahead of contract decision: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

As the uncertainty surrounding which league Sheffield Wednesday will be playing in next season remains, several players will be left sweating over their futures at Hillsborough.

There are several big-name players whose deals expire at the end of the current season, including Adam Reach, Keiren Westwood and a rejuvinated Jordan Rhodes.

One player who has also come back into the Wednesday side and has been playing very well is Joey Pelupessy.

The Dutchman has divided opinion on his abilities over the years but he seems to be playing a lot better recently, and with his deal up in the summer, there may be discussions to be had in regards to the 27-year-old.

Should Pelupessy be offered a new deal though? Let’s see what the FLW writers think…

Jacob Potter

I certainly wouldn’t be renewing his current deal.

Pelupessy hasn’t added much to the Sheffield Wednesday team when he’s been involved, and I think the club would be better to cut their losses with this one in the summer.

He’s only been used on a rotational basis for the majority of this year’s campaign, and the club should look at moving him on as part of their revamp ahead of the new season.

A clearout is needed at Sheffield Wednesday, and I would be stunned if Pelupessy wasn’t part of that.

Are these 17 facts about Sheffield Wednesday’s club badge true or false?

1 of 17 1. The club first wore shirts with a badge in the 1960s True False

Ned Holmes

It depends which division they’re playing in next season.

Joey Pelupessy gets a lot of unfair abuse from Wednesday fans for me.

He’s not the most technically gifted midfielder but he never fails to give his all for the shirt and at the moment, the Owls need players like that.

If they’re playing League One football next season, I think he’d be a really useful player for them to have in their squad.

Should the club remain in the Championship, however, it would make sense for them to move on from him and let Darren Moore bring in his own players.

Phil Spencer

I certainly think that this is a move for Sheffield Wednesday to consider.

It’s widely expected that the Owls could make wholesale changes to their playing squad this summer and so there’s a big chance that he could move on.

But Darren Moore will be looking for established players who can lead the club into a new era.

Pelupessy would certainly fit the bill in that sense.

Assuming that a deal can be struck on the right terms I think that Wednesday could do a lot worse than keeping the midfielder around as a leader for the team going into the new season.