Derby County will be gutted to have lost David McGoldrick this summer.

The experienced forward proved a big hit at Pride Park last campaign, netting 22 goals and registering six assists for the Rams in League One.

With the 35-year-old now having moved on, though, Derby are reportedly eyeing another forward from the Championship.

Indeed, that is according to Alan Nixon via Patreon, who reports that Derby are fancying a move for forward Matt Godden.

It is reported by Nixon that Coventry City are keen on signing Billy Sharp, which could potentially see Godden exit.

Would Matt Godden be a good signing for Derby County?

With the above in mind, we asked three of our FLW writers for their thoughts on the Rams potentially making a move for Godden.

James Reeves

Godden would be an excellent signing for Derby.

The Rams are in desperate need of attacking reinforcements this summer after David McGoldrick's departure and while Godden is unlikely to match McGoldrick's return of 25 goals from last season, he is a proven goalscorer.

Godden scored 14 goals in his last season in League One with Coventry in the 2019-20 season and his previous promotion experience from the division could be invaluable in the dressing room.

The 31-year-old played a key role as the Sky Blues reached the Championship play-off final last season, so it would be something of a coup for the Rams to convince him to drop down to the third tier.

After the arrivals of the likes of Sonny Bradley, Joe Ward and Conor Washington, Godden would be another strong addition for Paul Warne's side should he make the move to Pride Park.

Simmey Hannifin-Donaldson

Were this to happen, it would surely be an excellent signing for Derby County ahead of next season.

Having lost David McGoldrick the Rams are going to need to bring in players capable of scoring goals and Godden can certainly do that.

Although he has not been prolific in the Championship, he has frequently hit double digits, and surely this would only increase by dropping down a division and playing in a top side.

That said, I would be shocked if this deal did happen.

With Gyokeres already leaving, Coventry City will surely want an element of continuity up top and as such, I can't see them being prepared to let him go.

A great offer could change that, though, of course.

Ned Holmes

Even after the arrival of Conor Washington, adding more forward firepower has to be high on Derby County's list of priorities.

You need goals if you're going to win promotion from League One - as Paul Warne knows all too well - and at the moment it's something the Rams are lacking.

Replacing David McGoldrick and the hatful of goals he scored last term is no easy task and Washington has never been a truly prolific forward.

As such, a move for Matty Godden would be a really smart bit of business. He's not necessarily a 20-goal-a-season striker either but he offers so much else to the team and will raise the levels of the attackers he plays alongside.

The 30-year-old is, for me, still a Championship level player and may well be a player that Coventry City don't want to let leave.

If they are open to it, and the fact his contract is up next summer could mean they are, then the Rams should be at the front of the queue.