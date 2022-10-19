“I would be foolish to say no I wasn’t scared” – Ipswich Town fan pundit offers verdict on future of Kieran McKenna amid Championship interest

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk’ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Following the appointment of Kieran McKenna at Ipswich Town last season, the Tractorboys have improved significantly on the pitch.

McKenna had a successful summer transfer window too and his side have started the new campaign very strongly, currently sitting second in the league.

Therefore, it comes as no surprise that with Championship vacancies currently at clubs such as Middlesbrough and West Brom, McKenna is one of the names being mentioned.

With that in mind, we asked FLW’s Ipswich Town fan pundit Henry if he was worried about clubs higher up the leagues making an approach for McKenna in the near future and he said: “I think I would be foolish to say no I wasn’t scared, but do I think he’ll do it in the next year? No.

“I think what he’s got and what he’s building at Ipswich with his staff, with the backing of the CEO, with the backing of the chairman and with the backing of the owners and then having the players at his disposal to help him develop his own career in football and also develop Ipswich as a club, I think it’s a real group effort and I don’t think he’d jump ship or not change tact until he doesn’t think he can take Ipswich any further and I think he’s got a while to do that.

“I think, like I said, he’s learning and I think a place like Ipswich is beneficial to learn. For example linked to the Watford one, an awful place to go and be a manager if you’re learning, like you see Rob Edwards. Linked to the Middlesbrough job, it’s a tough gig up there, they expect success straightaway. West Brom, also a really really tough place to be a manager, they expect so much so quick.

“I think in his stage, McKenna likes to implement a plan, have a strategy in place and given the time to fulfil that so I think he will not be leaving Town for hopefully the years to come but definitely not in the next year or so.”

The Verdict:

As Henry says, it’s expected that other clubs will have an interest in McKenna as the season goes on and as we’ve already seen given the fact he has done a great job with Ipswich.

However, it would be surprising to see him leave Portman Road given what he is currently building at the club and the support he’s been given to allow him to do so.

As Henry points out, often going up to the Championship means big expectations and a massive shift in standard that would see things improve drastically in a short space of time.

However, McKenna seems to be a man with a long term plan who will no doubt benefit more in the long term if he’s able to build something with the Tractorboys now and see it through for a while.