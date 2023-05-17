This article is part of Football League World's 'The Verdict' series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more...

With Leicester City's Premier League status hanging in the balance, the club are seemingly planning ahead.

Indeed, if they are relegated from the top flight, one name they are set to consider making their next manager is current Blackburn Rovers boss Jon Dahl Tomasson.

That is according to the Daily Mail, who report as much, with the Foxes beginning to assess their options should they drop down to the second tier.

With Tomasson linked to the King Power Stadium, we asked three of our FLW writers whether or not he would be a good appointment for the Foxes.

Simmey Hannifin-Donaldson

I would be concerned about this if I were Blackburn. That said, though, I am torn on this one in terms of whether it would be a good appointment.

I think Tomasson did some excellent work in his first season at Ewood Park, but I would be concerned by their drop off and inability to make the top six come the end of the campaign.

They really should have achieved a play-off spot, and Tomasson must assess what went wrong there if he were to get the Foxes job.

Having said that, I do think it could be a good appointment for Leicester.

They will have to get him out of Blackburn, though, and having had a year at the club and formed bonds, that may not be easy.

Leicester will certainly be eyeing an immediate Premier League return should they drop down to the second tier, so it may come down to how ambitious Blackburn are ahead of next season as to whether they can keep hold of him.

Brett Worthington

This is a very interesting one.

There is no doubt that Dahl Tomasson has done a marvellous job at Blackburn this season and has turned the club on its head. He’s made this Rovers side an exciting team to watch, with young players who can only get better.

However, at times throughout this season he has shown his lack of experience in this league with his naive decisions, and you just wonder if a move like this would be too soon in his career.

Dahl Tomasson is a manager that you wouldn’t be surprised to see in the Premier League one day, but whether Leicester get relegated to the Championship or not, he could be better off staying at Ewood Park.

There are no guarantees Blackburn will be as good as this season, but at least it’s another campaign of English football under his belt, and he has the opportunity to build on something at Ewood Park. While at Leicester, there will be big pressure on his shoulders as soon as he walks through that door.

Josh Cole

Tomasson should definitely be high on the list for Leicester in terms of their search for a long-term manager.

During his time in charge of Blackburn, the 46-year-old has guided the club to a relative amount of success in the Championship as the club maintained a push for a play-off place up until the final day of the regular term.

If Leicester suffer relegation to this division, they will find it beneficial to turn to an individual who knows the division, and thus Tomasson may turn out to be the ideal fit.

In order to have the best opportunity to convince Tomasson to make the switch from Blackburn, the Foxes will need to offer a guarantee in terms of financial backing for the summer transfer window.