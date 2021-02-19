‘I would be avoiding this’ – Nottingham Forest face potential transfer decision that could come at a price: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Nottingham Forest face a potential decision on Cyrus Christie come the end of the season.

The 28-year-old has been a consistent figure in the Reds’ eleven this season, though he is on loan at the club from Fulham but his contract at Craven Cottage expires this summer.

Thus, it means that Forest could snap up the right-back up on a free transfer this summer, however this could mean he will command a ‘hefty’ salary, as per the Mirror.

So, should Nottingham Forest look to retain Cyrus Christie next season despite the potential ‘hefty’ salary with him being a free?

The team here discuss…

Ben Wignall

Christie has been an ever-present for Forest in the league this season, but I don’t believe he’s really pulled up any trees for them.

Therefore if he’s on a big Premier League wage and he’s looking for something similar with his next contract, Forest could probably find better and cheaper.

They have youngster Jordan Gabriel on their books who is currently on loan at Blackpool, but there’s also talented full-backs in lower leagues – just look at what Cardiff have done after taking a punt on Perry Ng from Crewe.

I don’t think Forest can justify paying the money that Christie will want, so I’d personally be looking elsewhere.

Toby Wilding

I do think it could be worth them looking into in the summer.

Christie does seem to have established himself as a regular feature for Chris Hughton’s side this season, and given he had produced some solid performances, the consistency he could provide in that position may well be useful.

However, I’m not convinced that this is the right time to be paying over the odds for any player, given the financial implications of the events of this season being played behind closed doors among other issues, meaning while Forest could look into this, it should not be one they pay any price to get done.

Indeed, should this deal not be completed, it is not as if there will not be plenty of other right back options available for Hughton to bring in, meaning the fact they are already looking into seems sensible, and gives them plenty of time to get this spot nailed down for next season, be that with Christie or someone else.

Jacob Potter

I would be avoiding this.

Not only is Christie likely to be on ‘hefty’ wages at Nottingham Forest this season, but his performances whilst on loan with the Reds have hardly justified the club making a permanent move for him in the summer.

Nottingham Forest still need to move on a number of players to get rid of the so-called ‘deadwood’ at the City Ground, and I don’t think Christie has a role to play in their future.

I think the City Ground faithful would rather see a younger player be given the opportunity to impress instead, especially if that will free up space on their wage bill heading into the 2021/22 campaign.

It should be a no-brainer for Forest not to extend Christie’s deal with the club beyond this season.